Who Starred in UFL's Conference Championship Weekend? Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
The San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions earned a trip to the UFL Championship Game following their victories this past weekend, but each of the four teams in the playoffs had standout performances on offense, defense and special teams.
Here are the top performers from each phase of the game.
SI.com's Players of the Week
1. Offensive Player of the Week: San Antonio Brahmas RB Anthony McFarland Jr.
The rushing attack for the San Antonio Brahmas has been dominant when John Lovett and Anthony McFarland Jr. have been active. In the Brahmas’ 25-15 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks, McFarland led the way in rushing with 115 yards and a 69-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that put San Antonio up 19-3. McFarland has been dynamic with his speed and versatility all season, and that didn't change on Sunday. When he is healthy, he is the most important player on the field for San Antonio.
2. Defensive Player of the Week: Michigan Panthers LB Javin White
It’s hard to pick a great defensive performance when so many players were involved with eight turnovers and nine sacks in the 31-18 Birmingham Stallions win over the Michigan Panthers. Linebacker Javin White excelled for the Panthers despite the loss as he was all over the field with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass breakup. His dominant performance wasn’t enough for the win, but it surely kept Michigan in the game when they should have won.
3. Special Teams Player of the Week: San Antonio Brahmas P Brad Wing
Brad Wing has been talked about time and time again this season as one of the best punters in the UFL. Wing came up big on Sunday with just four punts for an average of 39.8 yards. What made his performance worthy was that three of his punts pinned the Battlehawks inside the 20-yard line, making life tough for a St. Louis team that was already struggling in the game.
