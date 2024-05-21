Who Starred in Week 8? UFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
The 2024 UFL season concluded its eighth week of the year with the top teams securing their spots in the playoffs.
There wasn’t anything short of great performances on offense, defense and special teams as players put it all on the line to get their teams in the playoffs. Even the teams who were out still battled to pull off upsets.
Here are the top offensive, defensive and special teams players of the week in the UFL.
SI FanNation’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions QB Adrian Martinez
Barring anything crazy happening over the last two weeks, it’s safe to say Adrian Martinez should be named the MVP of the UFL. Yardage wise, it was not his best game as he threw for 173 yards and rushed for 44 yards. What stood out was his three passing scores and two rushing touchdowns that helped make it another dominant performance.
Defensive Player of the Week: Birmingham Stallions LB DeMarquis Gates
Stallions linebacker DeMarquis Gates has been in and out of the lineup with injuries but put up his best performance of the season. Gates came up big at the end of the game with the game-sealing sack to help Birmingham secure the 35-28 win over the Houston Roughnecks. He finished with eight tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Memphis Showboats P Matt White
The punters are back to getting some love for their performances with Memphis Showboats punter Matt White taking top honors. White had some booming punts in the team’s 24-18 loss to the Michigan Panthers as he booted the ball four times for 205 yards with an average of over 51 yards per punt. His longest was a 56-yarder, showing that kickers don’t need to get all the attention on special teams.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.