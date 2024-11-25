Who Will Compete for St. Louis Battlehawks Quarterback Job in 2025?
Get ready for what could be the most fascinating storyline going into training camp in February.
Last week, news broke that the Battlehawks had released A.J. McCarron's player rights after two seasons with the team. Much was discussed, including McCarron's hope to return to the UFL in 2025 in a different uniform and play against the Battlehawks again. There was also talk of the Battlehawks players' support for McCarron leaving the team.
After all the drama, the focus shifts to what the Battlehawks will do to replace such an essential piece of the offense. They have options with current players on the roster and those outside the organization.
They currently have two options in-house with Manny Wilkins and Brandon Silvers on the roster.
Wilkins will most likely be back, as he was the backup last season and started one game for McCarron when he was injured. He threw for 305 yards and one touchdown to three interceptions and rushed for 141 yards and three more scores. Because of how dynamic Wilkins can be throwing and running the ball, he is an ideal candidate to start.
Silvers was the third quarterback on the roster last year, and the team signed him in February before training camp. He has plenty of spring football experience, starting in 2019 for the AAF's Memphis Express, in 2020 for the Seattle Dragons in the XFL and in 2023 with the Houston Roughnecks. The question will be if he re-signs with the Battlehawks for 2025 to compete for the starting job.
St. Louis used the UFL College Draft to pick San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in the first round. Cordeiro has big-play potential, amassing 43 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing scores in two seasons with the Spartans in college. The Battlehawks have yet to sign him, but if he decides to play, he will be either QB1 or QB2 going into training camp.
Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht previously stated that he could be looking at quarterbacks currently on practice squads as options. One that stands out is former Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown. During his three years in the NFL, Brown was primarily a backup with one start in 2022 with the Baltimore Ravens, throwing for 302 yards and two interceptions in two games.
Brown has Wilkins' same scrambling skills and needs a shot on the field to prove that he can be more than a practice squad player. Mobile quarterbacks typically do better in spring football as offensive linemen need more development.
There could be other options for the Battlehawks before training camp with about three months to go, but expect a quarterback signing in January once the NFL season ends.
