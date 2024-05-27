Why Birmingham Stallions’ Historic 15-Game Winning Streak Might Not Happen Again
The spring football world was talking about the Saturday showdown that ended with history being snapped. After watching the Arlington Renegades upset XFL Conference rivals St. Louis Battlehawks 36-22, everyone watched the most anticipated game of the weekend between the undefeated Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas.
While it was a game that never felt out of reach, it appeared that San Antonio was the better team holding the lead for the majority of the game. Thanks to the return of quarterback Chase Garbers and running back Anthony McFarland’s second straight solid performance, as well as holding Birmingham to a season-low 278 yards of offense, the Brahmas pulled off the upset of the season winning 18-9 over the Stallions.
The last time a writer or reporter typed out a Stallions loss was on May 13 of last year when they fell to the Houston Gamblers in the USFL, 27-20. At the time, that loss put Birmingham at 3-2 on the season with many questioning whether the Stallions could return to the 2022 form. They squashed those doubts winning every game the rest of the season including the USFL Championship. The Stallions outscored the New Orleans Breakers and Pittsburgh Maulers in the playoffs 75-34.
Birmingham started the UFL season in dominating fashion with four of their first six games being double digit wins, which was the most in the league. The signs of a potential loss coming were there over the last two games.
Starting with the St. Louis Battlehawks game, it was a slugfest with the best team in the XFL Conference ending with the Stallions making a defensive stop at the end to hold the 30-26 win. The Stallions struggled defensively against the Houston Roughnecks the next week allowing more than 300 yards and needed another late defensive stop to avoid the upset, winning 35-28.
So why is a 15-game winning streak unlikely to happen again if fans have already seen it?
The level of competition is simply better with the USFL and XFL combining forces. There isn’t much separation between teams like fans have seen in the other two leagues.
In modern spring football history starting with the XFL in 2001, no team has reached the winning streak that Birmingham has. Playing just 10 regular season games and two postseason games makes it more difficult to accomplish that feat.
If any team could do it, it would be the Stallions as they are still up and down the most talented roster in the UFL. But with the limited number of games and level of parity in spring football, this accomplishment may not be seen for a long time.
