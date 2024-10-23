Will Former Baylor Running Back Return to D.C. Defenders in 2025?
D.C. Defenders fans were excited to hear that one of their star players is back, but a deleted post leaves more questions about the team in 2025.
On Tuesday, the UFL Communication Department account on X (formerly Twitter) released its daily post on league transactions, which showed the Defenders signing star running back Abram Smith. The Defenders' own account quote posted the news with his image. Shortly after the news broke, the original post was deleted and replaced with two other league transactions.
Smith never had a chance to play in 2024 as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Defenders practice before the regular season started. He starred for D.C. in 2023 as the XFL's rushing leader with 788 yards and seven touchdowns, landing on the All-XFL team.
Smith played in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints in 2022, and the Minnesota Vikings signed him after the XFL season in 2023. He had a breakout season for the Baylor Bears in his final year in 2021, rushing for 1,601 yards and 12 touchdowns. That was good enough to land him on the second-team All-Big 12 team.
This leaves the question of whether he will truly return or if the league just jumped the gun on his signing without finalizing the news. Smith returning for another season gives the league some much-needed help at running back. The UFL's leading rusher in 2024 was Birmingham Stallions quarterback Adrian Martinez at 528 yards, with St. Louis Battlehawks running back Jacob Saylors finishing second with 461 yards.
D.C. desperately needs Smith back, as the team went from rushing for 140.8 yards per game in the XFL in 2023 to just 85 yards per game last year in the UFL. Smith would immediately jump in as the starter and the workhorse.
Last season, the D.C. Defenders finished with a disappointing 4-6 overall record and missed the postseason. It was the franchise's first losing season, as they previously went 3-2 in 2020 and 9-1 in 2023.
