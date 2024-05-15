XFL Conference Championship Details Revealed
Last week, the Michigan Panthers and the Birmingham Stallions were locked in as the USFL Conference Championship matchup. The league revealed that the USFL Conference title game will be played Saturday, June 8 at 3:00 pm EST on ABC.
What hasn’t been shared are details of the XFL Championship game. Sources tell FanNation/Sports Illustrated that the game will be played on Sunday, June 9 at 7:00 pm EST on Fox.
The teams in the XFL Conference title game are not yet known as there is currently a three-way battle between the St. Louis Battlehawks, San Antonio Brahmas and D.C. Defenders. Last week, the Arlington Renegades were eliminated from playoff contention after the Brahmas’ 15-12 win over the Houston Roughnecks.
The UFL title game will be played on Sunday, June 16 at 5:00 pm EST on Fox.
This weekend’s playoff implication games are on Sunday when the Defenders take on the Battlehawks and the Renegades face the Brahmas, with kickoffs at noon and 4 pm eastern on ABC and FOX.
