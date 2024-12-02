Could College Football Job Opening Present Opportunity for UFL Head Coach?
Jobs in college football open all the time near the end of the season, but one gig in particular might catch the attention of the UFL.
West Virginia announced the firing of head football coach Neal Brown after the team finished with a disappointing 6-6 overall record. Brown was with the program for six years and finished with a 37-35 record.
This job opening is intriguing because it could have implications for the UFL.
St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht graduated from West Virginia in 1999 where he was a two-time Second Team All-Big East selection with the Mountaineers at tight end. His success at the school landed him in the West Virigina Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Becht quote On3’s post about the firing of Brown, responded only with “…….”
While this is in no way an admission that he is interested in the job, it presents an intriguing opportunity for a coach who has found success over the last two years as a head coach for the Battlehawks. The team finished with a 7-3 record in 2023 and 2024 with an XFL Conference Championship appearance this past season.
The UFL has always been the league of opportunity for players to get game tape together and land in the NFL. While the messaging has not been there, it also offers a similar opportunity for coaches to potentially land jobs in college or the pros.
Over the past two years, Becht has proven himself as a winner and a true player's coach. His teams have always played at a high level and have been disciplined in their approach.
Becht has been a great asset to the UFL, and it would be a big loss for the league if he becomes a candidate for the West Virginia job and lands it. Still, it would be a great story the UFL can tell for any coaches on the fence about joining.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.