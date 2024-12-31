Former Michigan Panthers Kicker Breaks Lions Franchise Record
Jake Bates' 2024 NFL season continues to be one to remember as he has now broken a Detroit Lions franchise record that has been held for 12 years.
In the Lions' 40-34 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, the former Michigan Panthers kicker broke Jason Hanson's points record in a season by a Lion, which was previously at 134 points. Bates now has 135 points with one game remaining in the regular season.
He finished 2-of-2 on field goals and made two extra points, though he also had a pair of misses. Bates was able to hit his second-longest field goal of the season, a 57-yarder, in the win.
This season, Bates has made 89.3% of his field goals with his longest field goal being from 58 yards. His 135 points are good for fifth in the NFL. He has only missed three field goals and three extra points in 16 matchups.
Before signing with the Lions in the offseason, Bates was a star in the UFL with the Panthers. He set the tone with his 64-yard field goal in the opening weekend win over the St. Louis Battlehawks. The league named him to the All-UFL team after he finished with the second-most field goals in the league at 17.
The Cinderella story of Bates continues to be one of the best coming out of the UFL. With Detroit on the verge of winning the top seed, Bates is seen as an important piece to the team and one the UFL can be proud of.
