UFL Inks Three New Contracts, Renegades Re-Sign Long-Time Punter
Three more players signed UFL contacts on Friday to close out the week, with two of them returning for another season.
The Arlington Renegades re-signed punter Marquette King to a contract while the D.C. Defenders are bringing back tight end Briley Moore-McKinney. One new addition was made with the St. Louis Battlehawks signing safety Avery Young.
King landed on the All-UFL team last year after leading the league in average yards per punt with 48.5 and finishing with nine punts inside the 20-yard line. He'll enter his fourth season in spring football after spending 2020 with the Battlehawks and playing a role in the Renegades' XFL title run in 2023.
Moore-McKinney had eight receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown in four games with the Defenders last season. This will be his third year with the Defenders as he made 11 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown in 2023.
Young will make his spring football debut after stints in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made three tackles in the preseason with the Buccaneers in 2023. At Rutgers, he was an All-Big Ten honorable mention after notching 84 tackles, five pass deflections, two tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in 2022.
While the Defenders and Renegades missed the postseason last year, the Battlehawks made it to the XFL Conference title game at 7-3 before losing to the San Antonio Brahmas.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.