AEW Star Saraya Reportedly Splits From Boyfriend Ronnie Radke After Six Years
AEW star Saraya (formerly Paige in WWE) and her rock star boyfriend Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse, have reportedly split after six years together.
According to TMZ, the couple split towards the end of 2024, noting that Saraya didn't post a message on social media for Radke's birthday on December 15th. TMZ surmises that Saraya's AEW schedule coupled with Radke's touring schedule might have contributed to the decision, and that signs were leading towards a breakup for the past month.
Saraya is currently taking some time off from AEW and hasn't been seen in the ring since October 2024, where she competed in a four-way match on Dynamite. AEW owner Tony Kahn granted her time off for "personal reasons."
Neither Saraya or Radke have commented on the matter yet.
