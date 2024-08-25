Sting Returns To Save Darby Allin From Getting Set On Fire At AEW All In 2024
While Sting vowed to never wrestle, again that didn't mean he couldn't be involved in the festivities.
At Sunday's AEW All In 2024, "The Icon" of All Elite Wrestling returned for the first time since March's Revolution event to help out his best friend Darby Allin.
Jack Perry had just defeated Allin in a coffin match to retain the TNT championship. Perry waved down his partners in The Elite, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks to help do his bidding. The brothers walked down the aisle holding a gas can. Perry opened the coffin and poured gasoline on Allin, who was in a black body bag.
Then Metallica's "Seek And Destroy" blared through the speakers at London's Wembley Stadium. The crowd erupted for the multi-time WCW heavyweight champion. Sting walked down as The Young Bucks and Perry rolled into the ring. Perry rolled under the ring and ran as far away from the scene as humanly possible.
With his legendary bat in tow, the 65-year-old hit The Young Bucks and gave the brothers his patented Scorpion Death Drop, much to the delight of the crowd.
Near the end of 2023, Sting had declared that he would retire at Revolution. At the event, him and Allin defeated The Young Bucks to win the AEW Tag Team titles. Afterwards, the titles became vacant.
Unlike most retirements in pro wrestling, Sting has lived up to his word and hasn't donned the trunks. But that didn't mean he couldn't appear to help a friend who was in desperate need of assistance.