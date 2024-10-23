AEW Dynamite Preview (10/23/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club have ramped up the violence since the former regained the AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on Oct. 12. The faction destroyed everyone in their path on last week's AEW Dynamite and put the entire roster on notice that they are now running things in All Elite Wrestling.
How will the AEW roster respond when tonight's Dynamite eminates from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT? Moxley and the BCC are slated to be on the show.
Also on the show is Mark Briscoe defending the Ring of Honor World Championship against Chris Jericho in a Ladder War match, Shelton Benjamin meets Sammy Guevara and The Young Bucks and Jack Perry facing Daniel Garcia and Private Party.
Here is everything you can expect tonight on AEW Dynamite.
Match Card (Announced)
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley appears
Ladder War Match For ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho
The Young Bucks and Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party
Sammy Guevara vs. Shelton Benjamin
Kamille vs. Queen Aminata
House of Black in action
Hook confronts Taz’s attacker(s)
Kyle Fletcher talks
Will Bobby Lashley Make His AEW Debut?
Currently, it is unknown when the former WWE champion will make the walk into an AEW ring. Fans expected Lashley to come out at WrestleDream. He didn't. Then it was assumed he would be on last week's Dynamite when Benjamin faced Lio Rush. He wasn't.
Now, Benjamin returns to action with Sammy Guevara. Could this be the week we see Lashley?
Can Chris Jericho Finally Beat Mark Briscoe?
It appeared this feud was done at WrestleDream when Briscoe took care of Jericho to remain the ROH World Champion. However, Jericho had other things in mind as he said Briscoe cheated in their match and wanted to become ROH champion for the second time like Briscoe's deceased brother, Jay.
That set Briscoe off and he said Jericho will pay for what he said about his late brother. He said he will give him the match but in a ladder war. What that is, who knows, but it promises to be violent.
Daniel Garcia and Private Party Look For Revenge On The Elite
The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada stood on the ramp last week and watched part of the AEW roster get decimated by The BCC. Jack Perry grabbed the trio and left the roster hanging.
In a backstage segment, Garcia and Private Party confronted the EVPs and Perry for their actions. Now, they look to settle the score in a battle of superiority.
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
What time does AEW Dynamite start?
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
What channel is AEW Dynamite on?
TV Channel: TBS
Where can I stream AEW Dynamite?
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV