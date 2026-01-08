AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (1/7/26)
The first AEW Dynamite episode of 2026 is live this week on TBS.
This week's show is headlined by a special Lights Out match between The Opps and the team of Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page. Since the AEW Worlds End PPV at the end of last year, both these sides have been at odds. This week, they'll collide in a match that is likely to be so violent that AEW wants no part in what may happen to all four men.
After winning the TBS Championship from Mercedes Mone at last week's New Year's Smash event, Willow Nightingale will be on hand to celebrate with the AEW fans. Nightingale finally dethroned Mone in what was a classic match and now will set the course for her title run.
What will Nightingale have to say about the title win? Will any challengers step up? How will Mercedes Mone respond to her continued downward spiral? We'll find out this week on AEW Dynamite.
The AEW Men's World Champion, MJF, will make his presence felt this week on Dynamite, too. MJF had a parade of challengers confirm their interest in his championship last week. Who will step to the front of that line?
In other action, Jack Perry will team with Jet Speed to take on The Demand, Bandido will face Sammy Guevara, and Jon Moxley will fight Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match. Can Benjamin take down the champion and earn himself a shot at the AEW Continental Champion? The world will find out on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Finally, Toni Storm and Marina Shafir will collide after weeks of butting heads. Storm and Shafir were on opposite sides at the Worlds End PPV, with Storm and her team walking out victorious. Now, they'll get each other in the ring for a much-needed singles match to settle their score.
AEW Dynamite Results
Check back at 8pm EST for full results and highlights from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
New TBS Champion Willow Nightingale Live Celebration
AEW World Champion MJF Appears Live In Tulsa
"Jungle" Jack Perry & JetSpeed vs. The Demand
Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match
Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara
"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir
"Hangman" Adam Page & Swerve Strickland vs. Hook & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out Match
Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.Follow Zack_Heydorn