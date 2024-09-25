AEW Grand Slam Preview (9/25/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel
AEW Grand Slam (Dynamite/Collision) is heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY for what promises to be an exciting night of action. The card is stacked, with title matches for the World Tag Team Championship, Women's World Championship and FTW Championship, a number one contenders match for the World Championship, and current World Champion Bryan Danielson (if he's match ready) facing off against Nigel McGuinness.
Here's your preview for the big night.
Match Card (Announced)
Dynamite Grand Slam
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin - Winner receives World Championship Match
Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness
World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher
Women's World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki
FTW Championship Match: HOOK (c) vs. Roderick Strong
Collision Grand Slam (Airing Saturday)
Tornado Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith vs. The Conglomeration
Contintental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara
Lucha Libre 3-Way Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram vs. Dralístico
Jack Perry TNT Championship Open Challenge
Prince Nana provides update on Swerve Strickland
Lumberjack Strap Match: Jeff Jarret vs. Hangman Adam Page
Saraya's Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter
Will Bryan Danielson be cleared to wrestle and Nigel McGuinness finally get the match he's been chasing?
How To Watch Dynamite Grand Slam
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
