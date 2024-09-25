Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Grand Slam Preview (9/25/24): Match Card, News, How To Watch & TV Channel

Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe is here.

AEW Grand Slam (Dynamite/Collision) is heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY for what promises to be an exciting night of action. The card is stacked, with title matches for the World Tag Team Championship, Women's World Championship and FTW Championship, a number one contenders match for the World Championship, and current World Champion Bryan Danielson (if he's match ready) facing off against Nigel McGuinness.

Here's your preview for the big night.

Match Card (Announced)

Dynamite Grand Slam

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin - Winner receives World Championship Match

Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

World Tag Team Championship Match: Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher

Women's World Championship Match: Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki

FTW Championship Match: HOOK (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Collision Grand Slam (Airing Saturday)

Tornado Trios Match: Chris Jericho, Big Bill, Bryan Keith vs. The Conglomeration

Contintental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara

Lucha Libre 3-Way Match: The Beast Mortos vs. Hologram vs. Dralístico

Jack Perry TNT Championship Open Challenge

Prince Nana provides update on Swerve Strickland

Lumberjack Strap Match: Jeff Jarret vs. Hangman Adam Page

Saraya's Rules Match: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter

Will Bryan Danielson be cleared to wrestle and Nigel McGuinness finally get the match he's been chasing?

How To Watch Dynamite Grand Slam

Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV

