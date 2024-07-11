Bryan Danielson Wins Owen Hart Cup

IT’S OFFICIAL! The winner of the Men’s #OwenHartCup and going on to face #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #AllIn at Wembley, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | @BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/3JIydEfFRz