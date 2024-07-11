Bryan Danielson Wins Owen Hart Cup
The victory sends Danielson to the main event of All In next month at Wembley Stadium
Bryan Danielson is headed to the main event of Wembley Stadium.
Danielson defeated Hangman Page in an outstanding bout to win the Owen Hart Cup. He received a title and a trophy–and he will now challenge AEW world champion Swerve Strickland at All In.
The match was hard-hitting and intense, with a bloodied Danielson able to convert a cross face into a winning pin fall. Page was excellent in defeat, but this moment belonged to Danielson.
Strickland came to the ring after the match, congratulating Danielson–and vowing to defeat him at All In.
Published |Modified