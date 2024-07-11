Wrestling On FanNation

Bryan Danielson Wins Owen Hart Cup

The victory sends Danielson to the main event of All In next month at Wembley Stadium

Justin Barrasso

Feb 22, 2023; Phoenix, AZ: Bryan Danielson appears during AEW Dynamite. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan Danielson is headed to the main event of Wembley Stadium.

Danielson defeated Hangman Page in an outstanding bout to win the Owen Hart Cup. He received a title and a trophy–and he will now challenge AEW world champion Swerve Strickland at All In.

The match was hard-hitting and intense, with a bloodied Danielson able to convert a cross face into a winning pin fall. Page was excellent in defeat, but this moment belonged to Danielson.

Strickland came to the ring after the match, congratulating Danielson–and vowing to defeat him at All In.

Justin Barrasso

JUSTIN BARRASSO

Justin Barrasso has been writing for Sports Illustrated since 2014. While his primary focus is pro wrestling and MMA, he has also covered MLB, NBA, and the NFL. He can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

