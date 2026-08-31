Former Tag Partner Jamie Hayter Reacts to Dr. Britt Baker's Surprise AEW Return

It was one of the more shocking moments of AEW's All In: London pay-per-view Sunday afternoon. After a nearly two-year hiatus from the company, Dr. Britt Baker made her return to the company during the Buy-In and helped Persephone capture the TBS Championship from Maya World.

Britt later revealed that her motivations for the sneak attack had less to do with Maya World than it did Persephone's ongoing rivalry with longtime Baker foe Thunder Rosa. A classic case of the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

That didn't stop Britt from adding insult to injury by slapping her Lockjaw submission hold on Maya post-match. It was her way of revealing her identity to the crowd. When Baker first appeared, she was wearing all black and had her face covered by a mask. It was only after she applied the Lockjaw, that Britt removed her mask to a loud ovation from the fans inside Wembley Stadium.

How does Jamie Hayter feel about Dr. Britt Baker's return to AEW?

The last time anyone saw Dr. Britt Baker on AEW television was November 2024, so it's entirely possible that you've forgotten that former AEW Women's World Champion and now one half of the AEW Women's Tag Team Champions, Jamie Hayter, was once an ally and tag team partner of Baker's.

Hayter was asked about Britt's return to the company during the All In: London post-show media scrum, and called it a really special moment.

“It’s been such a long time since we interacted, been in the same room, been in the same ring together. I’m just don’t know what would happen. Are we going to be cool? Are we going to fight? What’s it going to be?,” she said. “The point really is today is great moment for her to be back in the mix. Much like me, coming back at Wembley, there really isn’t a better stage for it."

Jamie Hayter | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

Sunday night was a big one for Hayter herself as she was finally able to make her in-ring debut at Wembley Stadium, alongside Alex Windsor. The Brawling Birds defeated Megan Bayne and Lena Kross to capture the AEW Women's Tag Team Titles.

"This is the type of thing, you can’t write it. These are the sort of moments where you look back on and you realize how worth it all is," Windsor said during the media scrum. It really makes you realize that... you don’t give up. You keep going because the payoff can be absolutely in-bloody-credible.”

“Yeah, it can," Hayter said in response. "There’s been many a time where I wanted to give up, especially with injuries and things. But as you say, this is just so worth it. I can’t really explain it to be honest with you. I was so anxious all day. I didn’t really know what to think or feel, but walking out, I was like, ‘This is how it’s supposed to be.’”

"We want to wrestle every single tag team possible."



The Brawling Birds discuss what they want for their AEW Women's World Tag Title reign and send a challenge to any team for a fight! pic.twitter.com/lLLoecwU4E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 30, 2026

Hayter and Windsor ended a dominant 168-day reign as Women's Tag Team Champions for Divine Dominion at All In: London, and are now ready to take on any team that wants a good fight.

Their victory was the second of three women's championship matches that saw the title change hands on Sunday. In addition to Persephone and The Brawling Birds leaving London with gold, Mercedes Moné knocked off Willow Nightingale to win the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time in her career.