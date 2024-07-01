Jack Perry Wins TNT Championship
“The Scapegoat” now has his first AEW singles title
Jack Perry is the new TNT Champion.
The belt was vacated when Adam Copeland suffered a broken leg at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month. Perry, who is part of The Elite, wanted to be gifted the title–but instead was forced to wrestle in a multi-man ladder match. In the end, the result was just as he predicted, climbing the ladder to win the belt.
The match also included Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Lio Rush, El Phantasmo, and Dante Martin. It marks the first singles title for Perry in AEW, and now every member of The Elite–Perry, the Young Bucks, and Kazuchika Okada–all wear AEW gold.
