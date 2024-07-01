Mercedes Moné Now Champion in AEW and NJPW
Moné now carries two pieces of gold, and she has a new opponent in Britt Baker
Mercedes Moné defeated Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door, making her a double champion.
Already the TBS Champion, Moné won the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Strong Championship in the title-for-title match. Moné’s time with New Japan was cut short in the spring of 2023 when she suffered an ankle injury in a match with Willow Nightingale. In addition to her work in AEW, this victory allows her to resume what she started with NJPW.
One of the most recognizable stars in professional wrestling, Moné is gaining momentum in AEW. And she has a new rival, as Dr. Britt Baker interrupted the victory celebration.
Published