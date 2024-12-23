Wrestling On FanNation

Swerve Strickland Releases New Music Video

SI Wrestling Staff

All Elite Wrestling - Ricky Havlik

Swerve Strickland has released his latest music video.

The song, Her Ghost, features Anthiny King and was directed by Jack Guerra.

According to the YouTube description, the song "delves into the depths of love, loss, and the lingering memories of a past relationship. With Swerve Strickland's unique sound and Anthiny King's soulful vocals, this song will leave a lasting impression on your heart."

Give it a listen below.

Strickland last appeared at AEW Christmas Collision where he attacked The Hurt Syndicate and called out Bobby Lashley for a match.

