Toni Storm Drops New Pics Of Herself In Character For Queen Of The Ring
AEW star, Toni Storm, has revealed a first look at her Clara Mortensen character in Queen of the Ring.
Storm collaborated with the movie and film company, Sumerian Pictures, for a special Instagram post that showcased her in a film that is set to hit theaters on March 7.
Check out all the pictures right here.
Queen of the Ring is a biopic on Mildred Burke. The movie is directed by Ash Avildsen and features multiple pro wrestlers including Storm, Naomi, Kamille, Britt Baker, and Jim Cornette as Sam Muchnick.
Storm is in the middle of a major feud with Mariah May in AEW. She's set to headline the first-ever AEW Grand Slam event in Australia on February 15. On that show, she'll square off with May for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Storm is a multiple-time world champion in AEW and has arguably been the company's best character worker. She's currently back into her "Timeless" gimmick that was scorching hot for the company throughout most of 2024.
Other announced matches on the AEW Grand Slam: Australia card include Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita, Cope and Jay White vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, and Buddy Matthews vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship.
