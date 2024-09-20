Tony Khan Reveals Most Memorable Career Moment, Sting & Darby Allin's Relationship, And Update On WBD Deal
AEW CEO Tony Khan recently appeared on Dave LaGreca's podcast 'Busted Open', where he opened up about a number of topics, including Sting's appearance at Wembley, Sting's relationship with Darby Allin, The Warner Bros. Discovery deal, and more.
On Sting's appearance and sendoff
"It was the perfect sendoff for him," Khan says, before adding that it was "probably one of the most meaningful moments of my career... So you know I think it means the world to have, uh, Sting retire in AEW as the AEW World Tag Team Champion."
On Sting and Darby Allin's relationship
"I introduced Sting to Allin and then they ended up hitting it off and it ended up being the perfect chemistry, the perfect friendship, in and out of the pro wrestling ring. In AEW and out of AEW, Sting and Darby Allin, inseparable."
On the Warner Bros. Discover deal
“I didn’t bring my sunglasses to the Sirius studio today, but the future is so bright, I need them. The future is that bright. I know there have been a lot of reports. I have not done any of the leaking. With all due respect to the fine people at the Puck establishment and the Puck people, I didn’t talk to them. I know they have been reporting things that are very interesting.
“There are a lot of reports and rumors. I have not confirmed and Warner Brothers has not confirmed anything officially. I think we have a really exciting future there. I can say with 100% certainty, AEW and TBS and TNT are here to stay for a long time.”
Watch the full interview below.
