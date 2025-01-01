Classic And Rare Pictures Of Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth, often referred to as "The First Lady of Wrestling," was one of the most beloved stars in pro wrestling history. She captured the hearts of fans during wrestling's Golden Era alongside legendary wrestlers such as Randy Savage, Lex Luger, Ric Flair and many more.
Below we'll take a trip down memory lane and have a glimpse into the life of the iconic star through classic and rare pictures.
Miss Elizabeth looking worried ringside.
Miss Elizabeth on Macho Man's shoulders at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Miss Elizabeth as Randy Savage's manager.
Miss Elizabeth in a bikini enjoying the beach with Randy Savage.
Randy Savage points to a smashed guitar that Honky Tonk man broke over his head.
Miss Elizabeth shows off Macho Man's muscles.
Macho Man Randy Savage proposes in the ring on July 6, 1991.
Randy Savage marries Miss Elizabeth during SummerSlam in 1991.
Lex Luger flexes his muscles posing with Miss Elizabeth.
Miss Elizabeth accompanies Lex Luger to the ring as his manager.
Miss Elizabeth poses with the "Winged Eagle" WWE World Championship.
Miss Elizabeth poses in a silver gown and black gloves.
Miss Elizabeth poses with a rose.
Miss Elizabeth posing in a white dress.
Miss Elizabeth poses in jeans and a green shirt outside.
Miss Elizabeth in a garden of flowers.
Miss Elizabeth works out in the gym.
Miss Elizabeth looks to be right at home in a 1980's music video.
Miss Elizabeth working out with Randy Savage in the 1980's.
Miss Elizabeth with Dusty Rhodes at WrestleMania 6.
Ric Flair shouts at Miss Elizabeth during her time as part of The Four Horsemen.
Miss Elizabeth as part of the nWo faction, which originally included stars such as Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan.
Miss Elizabeth on Nitro during her time in WCW.
Miss Elizabeth with World Tag Team Champions Randy Savage and Scott Hall.
Miss Elizabeth poses with Kevin Nash and Lex Luger of nWo.