Classic And Rare Pictures Of Miss Elizabeth

Miss Elizabeth, often referred to as "The First Lady of Wrestling," was one of the most beloved stars in pro wrestling history. She captured the hearts of fans during wrestling's Golden Era alongside legendary wrestlers such as Randy Savage, Lex Luger, Ric Flair and many more.

Below we'll take a trip down memory lane and have a glimpse into the life of the iconic star through classic and rare pictures.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth looking worried ringside.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth on Macho Man's shoulders at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Miss Elizabeth
Macho Man & Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth as Randy Savage's manager.

Macho Man & Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth in a bikini enjoying the beach with Randy Savage.

Miss Elizabeth
Randy Savage points to a smashed guitar that Honky Tonk man broke over his head.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth shows off Macho Man's muscles.

Miss Elizabeth
Macho Man Randy Savage proposes in the ring on July 6, 1991.

Miss Elizabeth
Randy Savage marries Miss Elizabeth during SummerSlam in 1991.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth
Lex Luger flexes his muscles posing with Miss Elizabeth.

Miss Elizabeth & Lex Luger
Miss Elizabeth accompanies Lex Luger to the ring as his manager.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth poses with the "Winged Eagle" WWE World Championship.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth poses in a silver gown and black gloves.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth poses with a rose.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth posing in a white dress.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth poses in jeans and a green shirt outside.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth in a garden of flowers.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth works out in the gym.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth looks to be right at home in a 1980's music video.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth working out with Randy Savage in the 1980's.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth with Dusty Rhodes at WrestleMania 6.

Miss Elizabeth
Ric Flair shouts at Miss Elizabeth during her time as part of The Four Horsemen.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth as part of the nWo faction, which originally included stars such as Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth on Nitro during her time in WCW.

Miss Elizabeth
Miss Elizabeth with World Tag Team Champions Randy Savage and Scott Hall.

Miss Elizabeth & nWo
Miss Elizabeth poses with Kevin Nash and Lex Luger of nWo.

Published
