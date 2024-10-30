Current WWE Champions 2024

Wrestling On FanNation

Winning a WWE Championship is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. Over the decades, WWE champions have captivated audiences worldwide with unforgettable moments both in and outside ring. From legends like Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, to modern superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, every champion has left their mark on WWE history.

Current WWE Champions

Title

Current Champion

Previous Champion

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns

World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther

Damien Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker

Jey Uso

WWE United States Championship

LA Knight

Logan Paul

World Tag Team Championship

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh

R-Truth, The Miz

WWE Tag Team Championship

Motor City Machine Guns

The Bloodline

WWE Women's Championship

Nia Jax

Bayley

Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan

Becky Lynch

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair

Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre

NXT Championship

Trick Williams

Ethan Page

NXT North American Championship

Tondy D'Angelo

Oba Femi

NXT Tag Team Championship

Nathan Frazer, Axiom

Ridge Holland, Andre Chase

NXT Heritage Cup Champion

Charlie Dempsey

Tony D'Angelo

NXT Women's Championship

Roxanne Perez

Lyra Valkyria

NXT Women's North American Championship

Fallon Henley

Kelani Jordan

WWE Speed Championship

Andrade

Ricochet

WWE Women's Speed Championship

Candice LeRae

N/A

WWE Crown Jewel Championship

TBD

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes
WWE.com

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther

GUNTHER-WWE-IC-Champion
WWE.com

Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Damien Priest at SumerSlam 2024.

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker
WWE.com

Bron Breakker won the WWE Intercontinental Championship back from Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw.

United States Championship: LA Knight

LA Knight
WWE.com

LA Knight won the United States Championship by defeating Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023.

World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor, JD McDonagh

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh
WWE.co

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Awesome Truth on Raw.

WWE Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns

Motor City Machine Guns
WWE.com

The Motor City Machine Guns won the WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating The Bloodline on Smackdown.

WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax

Nia Jax
wwe.com

Nia Jax won the WWE Women's World Championship by defeating Bayley at SummerSlam 2024.

Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan

Liv Morga
WWE

Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship by defeating Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
WWE.com

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Bash in Berlin.

WWE Crown Jewel Championship: TBD

Cody Rhodes, Gunther
WWE Crown Jewel poster featuring Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (left) and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. / WWE.com

The first ever Crown Jewel Champion will be crowned at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2024.

