Current WWE Champions 2024
Winning a WWE Championship is the pinnacle of professional wrestling. Over the decades, WWE champions have captivated audiences worldwide with unforgettable moments both in and outside ring. From legends like Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock, to modern superstars like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, every champion has left their mark on WWE history.
- Current WWE Champions
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker
- United States Championship: LA Knight
- World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor, JD McDonagh
- WWE Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns
- WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax
- Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair
- WWE Crown Jewel Championship: TBD
Current WWE Champions
Title
Current Champion
Previous Champion
Undisputed WWE Championship
World Heavyweight Championship
Gunther
Damien Priest
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Bron Breakker
Jey Uso
WWE United States Championship
LA Knight
Logan Paul
World Tag Team Championship
Finn Balor, JD McDonagh
R-Truth, The Miz
WWE Tag Team Championship
Motor City Machine Guns
WWE Women's Championship
Nia Jax
Bayley
Women's World Championship
Liv Morgan
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair
Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre
NXT Championship
Trick Williams
Ethan Page
NXT North American Championship
Tondy D'Angelo
Oba Femi
NXT Tag Team Championship
Nathan Frazer, Axiom
Ridge Holland, Andre Chase
NXT Heritage Cup Champion
Charlie Dempsey
Tony D'Angelo
NXT Women's Championship
Roxanne Perez
Lyra Valkyria
NXT Women's North American Championship
Fallon Henley
Kelani Jordan
WWE Speed Championship
Andrade
Ricochet
WWE Women's Speed Championship
Candice LeRae
N/A
WWE Crown Jewel Championship
TBD
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther
Gunther won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Damien Priest at SumerSlam 2024.
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker won the WWE Intercontinental Championship back from Jey Uso on Monday Night Raw.
United States Championship: LA Knight
LA Knight won the United States Championship by defeating Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023.
World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor, JD McDonagh
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship by defeating The Awesome Truth on Raw.
WWE Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns
The Motor City Machine Guns won the WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating The Bloodline on Smackdown.
WWE Women's Championship: Nia Jax
Nia Jax won the WWE Women's World Championship by defeating Bayley at SummerSlam 2024.
Women's World Championship: Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan won the Women's World Championship by defeating Becky Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Bash in Berlin.
WWE Crown Jewel Championship: TBD
The first ever Crown Jewel Champion will be crowned at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2024.
Recommended