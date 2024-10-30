WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Predictions: Surprise Title Changes in Saudi Arabia!
Could we see new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions AND a new United States Champion crowned this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel?
At least one member of The Takedown on SI panel believes that the team of Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair and LA Knight are vulnerable, especially having to defend their titles in multi-opponent settings.
Speaking of Championships, which Superstars will walk away with the brand new Crown Jewel Titles? Can Cody Rhodes topple GUNTHER? Will Nia Jax continue to dominate the WWE Women's Division?
Here are your WWE Crown Jewel Predictions:
Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga
Roman Reigns and The Usos may not all be on the exact same page heading into Crown Jewel but they have once again aligned with one another to take down a common enemy. The original Bloodline will look to put a stop to Solo Sikoa's hostile takeover of the Anoa'i family hierarchy, but the new Bloodline still has the numbers advantage. That advantage will carry them to victory ahead of the inevitable Bloodline showdown at Survivor Series: WarGames.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: The Bloodline 2.0
- Adam Barnard: The Bloodline 2.0
- Zack Heydorn: The Bloodline 2.0
LA Knight defends his WWE United States Championship against Camelo Hayes and Andrade in a Triple Threat Match
Adam and Zack are all aboard the LA Knight train, but Rick is going out on a limb by predicting his United States Championship run is about to be derailed. Knight has never been a traditional babyface, but his sabotage of 'Game 7' between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade was a straight heel move. A potential catalyst for the Megastar to go down a darker path and he'll get an aggressive shove in that direction after Hayes captures the United States Championship this Saturday.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Carmelo Hayes!
- Adam Barnard: LA Knight
- Zack Heydorn: LA Knight
Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Meta-Four, Damage CTRL and Chelse Green & Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match
WWE has done a really nice job of setting up a slew of challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in recent weeks, but instead of spreading them out over time, they are all getting their shot this weekend at Crown Jewel. That's a sign to Rick and Adam that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are about to drop the titles once again in a multi-team match on an international show. The both agree that Meta-Four takes the fall, but have different winners in mind.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: AND NEW... Damage CTRL after Dakota Kai returns to provide the winning assist
- Adam Barnard: AND NEW... Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
- Zack Heydorn: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill
Seth 'Freakin' Rollins vs. 'Big' Bronson Reed
The winner of this match is going to come down to one thing. Is this the only planned match between Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed or just the beginning of a larger feud? The latter would suggest a victory for Rollins comes down the line as he'll need to rack up wins ahead of his eventual match with CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. Bronson Reed needs a big win right now. He needs it more than Seth. The guys think he gets it on Saturday, but it won't be the final time these two meet.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Bronson Reed
- Adam Barnard: Bronson Reed
- Zack Heydorn: Bronson Reed
WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax vs. Women's World Champion Nia Jax to determine the first ever WWE Women's Crown Jewel Champion
This is a match-up that has shenanigans written all over it. Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez and Tiffany Stratton could all end up getting involved in this one, which is a recipe for total chaos to erupt. The guys agree that Liv Morgan will take advantage of all the disruptions and find a way to capture the Crown Jewel Championship for the Judgment Day. No MITB cash-in attempt from Tiffany... yet. But it's coming soon!
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Liv Morgan
- Adam Barnard: Liv Morgan
- Zack Heydorn: Liv Morgan
Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
We all believe ourselves to be the hero of our own story and that is certainly the case for Kevin Owens. He feels betrayed by Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes and the top brass at WWE for trying to silence him. Orton begged for this match following KO's blindside attack a couple of weeks back. He should have listened to Triple H. Owens gets the win after taking advantage of Orton's back troubles with a powerbomb onto the ring apron.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: Kevin Owens
- Adam Barnard: Kevin Owens
- Zack Heydorn: Kevin Owens
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER to determine the first ever WWE Crown Jewel Champion
The Crown Jewel Championship may not mean much to the fans, despite Cody Rhodes best efforts to sell it, but that should not hinder the excitement for Saturday's main event. The American Nightmare and The Ring General are two of the best going in WWE right now and are among the most difficult men to beat. Rhodes' best attribute is his ability to bounce back after being knocked down. He'll get knocked down often against GUNTHER and the World Heavyweight Champion will eventually lock in that sleeper hold for a TKO victory.
Predictions:
- Rick Ucchino: GUNTHER
- Adam Barnard: GUNTHER
- Zack Heydorn: GUNTHER
For more in depth analysis on our selections, check out the WWE Crown Jewel predictions video over on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel
