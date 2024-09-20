First Look: See Dave Bautista In Upcoming Film "In The Lost Lands"
Today we got our first look at upcoming fantasy-action film "In The Lost Lands", where Dave Bautista will star alongside Milla Jovovich. The film is based on a short story by Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin.
The first released image of Bautista and Jovovich comes via a Deadline report of Vertical Entertainment acquiring the rights to the film, which is due to be released next year.
The film's story centers around a witch (Jovovich) who travels to the "Lost Lands" in search for magical powers that allow her to become a werewolf. There, she's joined by the hunter (Bautista), who helps her battle dark creatures.
Bautista has built an impressive career in Hollywood. Since transitioning from WWE superstar to actor, he's starred in critically acclaimed films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, and Dune.
While his most recent film "The Killers Game" doesn't appear to be the hit he would have hoped for, with many upcoming projects, he's sure to bounce back soon.
