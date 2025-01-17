Hulk Hogan Age, Height, Real Name, Wife, Pop Culture Legacy & More
Hulk Hogan is one of the most recognizable stars in the history of professional wrestling. From his trademark blonde mustache to his famous catchphrase, "Whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulkamania runs wild on you?" Hogan's legacy is unforgettable.
Beyond leaving a lasting legacy in professional wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer also made a significant impact in the entertainment world. He notably helped bridge the gap between wrestling and showbiz by appearing in various movies, such as Rocky III.
Even though his wrestling days are behind him, he remains a household name around the world. His ongoing influence and popularity keep him in the spotlight, whether he's speaking at a Donald Trump presidential campaign rally or appearing on the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Hulk Hogan's Age
Hulk Hogan was born on August 11, 1953, making him 71 years old at time of publication.
Notably, Hogan was born in the same year as legendary pop singer Cyndi Lauper, who appeared at the first-ever WrestleMania, as well as fellow WWE Hall of Famers Paul Ellering, The Honky Tonk Man, Tatsumi Fujinami, Tito Santana, and Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat.
Hulk Hogan's Real Name
Although he has used numerous wrestling names throughout his career, such as Sterling Golden and Terry Boulder, Hulk Hogan's real name is Terry Gene Bollea.
However, the Hulkster has consistently used Hogan since adopting it as his wrestling persona. Even his children, Nick and Brooke, use the Hogan name instead of their family name, Bollea.
Hulk Hogan's Height
Hulk Hogan's official billed height is six feet seven inches (201 cm), which proved advantageous in the 1980s and 1990s when WWE prioritized promoting taller talent.
In comparison to other wrestlers, the late Scott Hall was also six feet seven inches tall. Hall was a member of the New World Order (NWO) with Hogan in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and WWE.
Hulk Hogan's Wife
Throughout his life, Hulk Hogan has been married three times. He is currently married to Sky Daily, whom he tied the knot with in 2023. Notably, Daily is 25 years younger than Hogan.
Before Daily, the former WWE Champion was married to Linda Claridge (also known as Linda Hogan) from 1983 to 2009, and to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021.
Hulk Hogan's Impact On Pop Culture
Hulk Hogan's larger-than-life babyface character and charisma helped make the Hulkster a major attraction not just in professional wrestling, but also in the entertainment world.
He ultimately paved the way for professional wrestling to become an entertainment juggernaut. Notably, he played a key role in the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985, marking WWE's significant leap into pop culture.
Meanwhile, his movie appearances enhanced both his and professional wrestling's image. These roles helped other wrestlers to transition from the squared circle to the big screen, a path followed by stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.
