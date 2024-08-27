Most Followed WWE Wrestlers on Social Media (Past & Present)
The WWE universe doesn't just exist inside the ring. Some superstars that make up its roster, both past and present, have leveraged their fame to build massive social media followings during their time in the ring and beyond. From Instagram to Tiktok, here's a look at the most followed WWE wrestlers of all time and what their incredible social media reach is across Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, and TikTok.
See the full breakdown at the end of the article.
1. The Rock – 552.7 Million Followers
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is not only a WWE legend, but also one of the most followed personalities worldwide. A true global icon with a staggering 552.7 million followers combined, The Rock's personality and charisma are on full display across his profiles. From posting about fitness motivation and personal life updates, to giving behind-the-scenes Hollywood snapshots, his fans and the media just can't get enough.
2. John Cena – 144.1 Million Followers
John Cena, who has over 20 WWE Championships to his name, has transitioned from the ring to Hollywood, building a massive following along the way. With 144.1 million fans, Cena’s inspirational and humorous posts, along with his signature "Never Give Up" mantra, entertain millions worldwide.
3. Logan Paul – 68.5 Million Followers
Logan Paul, though only active in the WWE since 2021, quickly become a star thanks to his already massive social media following. With 68.5 million followers (92 million if you include his YouTube channel), Paul's controversial and entertaining persona both in and outside the ring have made him one of the most influential figures in WWE and social media.
4. Roman Reigns – 46.9 Million Followers
The "OTC" dominates in the ring and online with 46.9 million followers. Reigns' 1,316 day reign as Universal Champion, coupled with his charismatic presence, earned him a fiercely loyal fanbase that extends to every corner of the professional wrestling world.
5. Ronda Rousey – 38.5 Million Followers
Ronda Rousey, a legend and pioneer in both MMA and WWE, has accumulated a social media following of 38.5 million. Her posts often reflect her tough persona, training tips, and now motherhood, solidifying her as a powerful figure both in and out of the ring.
6. Randy Orton – 32.3 Million Followers
With 32.3 million followers, Randy Orton remains one of WWE's most enduring and popular stars. His social media channels are a mix of his career highlights, personal life, and occasional glimpses into his off-screen personality.
7. Nikki & Brie Bella (Combined) – 32.2 Million Followers
The Bella Twins have a combined following of 32.2 million. Their social media channels are filled with content that ranges from fitness tips and family life to their entrepreneurial ventures.
8. The Undertaker – 27.44 Million Followers
The Phenom. The Deadman. The Undertaker. With 27.44 million followers, he's one of the most revered and legendary wrestlers of all time. His posts mainly center around nostalgic events, although he has started a YouTube channel Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway that delves into his wrestling career.
9. Triple H – 27.32 Million Followers
Triple H, now a key figure in WWE's corporate and creative operations, has 27.32 million followers. His posts offer a blend of business insights, announcements, and personal moments, making him a must-follow for any WWE fan.
10. Rey Mysterio – 22.9 Million Followers
The high-flying luchador has amassed nearly 23 million followers. His accounts are a celebration of his legendary career, personal values, and highlight his connection with his fans worldwide.
11. Stone Cold Steve Austin – 19.8 Million Followers
Stone Cold Steve Austin, one of WWE’s most iconic figures and a staple on many fans' WWE Mount Rushmore, has amassed nearly 20 million followers. His posts, often filled with nostalgia, beer drinking, and his popular beer brand Broken Skull, keep the "Austin 3:16" legacy alive.
12. Dave Batista – 18.2 Million Followers
Dave Batista has amassed a staggering 18.2 million followers during his time in MMA, WWE and now Hollywood. Batista's posts cover everything from his acting career to his opinions on social issues. Can we convince him to come back as Drax one last time?
13. Sheamus – 16.88 Million Followers
Sheamus, the first Irish world champion, has built a following of nearly 17 million. His social media is packed with inspiration, behind-the-scenes WWE moments, and his unmistakable Irish charm.
14. Seth Rollins – 16.3 Million Followers
Seth "Freaking" Rollins' social media posts offer fans a glimpse into his wrestling career and personal life. The five-time world champion is a great follow, with over 16 million fans looking out for his next post. Also, he just happens to be married to the next person on this list.
15. Becky Lynch – 13.27 Million Followers
Becky Lynch has built a following of over 13 million followers. As one of WWE’s best-ever female superstars, her social media showcases her journey from Ireland to WWE success, her life with Seth Rollins, and women empowerment.
16. Shawn Michaels – 12.47 Million Followers
We extended this list to 16 just so we can add The Heartbreak Kid, who remains an active and legendary figure for wrestling and WWE fans. Shawn has over 12 million followers, and his posts often reflect his storied career and his ongoing involvement with WWE behind the scenes.
The Breakdown
Wrestler
X/Twitter
TikTok
Total
The Rock
396M
65M
17.1M
74.6M
552.7M
John Cena
20.8M
53M
14.3M
56M
144.1M
Logan Paul
27M
16M
6.8M
18.7M
68.5M
Roman Reigns
9.1M
30M
5.1M
2.7M
46.9M
Ronda Rousey
17.4M
16M
5.1M
N/A
38.5M
Randy Orton
7.1M
18M
6.2M
1M
32.3M
Bella Twins
19M
8.5M
3.4M
1.3M
32.2M
The Undertaker
5.1M
21M
540K
800K
27.44M
Triple H
7.4M
12M
7.9M
24K
27.33M
Rey Mysterio
4.6M
16M
2.3M
N/A
22.9M
Steve Austin
6.8M
8.4M
4.6M
N/A
19.8M
Dave Batista
5.3M
10M
1.4M
1.5M
18.2M
Sheamus
3.4M
8.6M
4.7M
180K
16.88M
Seth Rollins
4.7M
7.2M
4.4M
N/A
16.3M
Becky Lynch
5.5M
4.9M
2.4M
470K
13.27M
Shawn Michaels
170K
8.4M
3.9M
N/A
12.47M
Table Data Updated August, 2024.