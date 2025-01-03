Wrestling On FanNation

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 Preview [1/4/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

NJPW kicks off 2025 with their biggest show of the year live from the Tokyo Dome.

Zack Heydorn

NJPW

The biggest show on the NJPW calendar is this Saturday January 4, when the annual Wrestle Kingdom 19 event rolls into the historic Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The show is headlined by Zack Sabre Jr vs. Shota Umino for Sabre Jr's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Traditionally, the G1 Climax tournament winner challenges for the championship at Wrestle Kingdom, but this year ZSJ decided to cash-in his title opportunity at King of Pro-Wrestling on October 14. He was victorious over Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, his first in New Japan.

As for Umino, the challenger, he earned his opportunity at the title by simply asking for it. After ZSJ defeated Shingo Takagi to retain his title at Power Struggle, Umino confronted him, asked for the title shot, and got it. This will be Umino's first Wrestle Kingdom main event.

Speaking of Takagi, he'll be facing Konosuke Takeshita at Wrestle Kingdom 19. The match will be title vs. title as Takagi is the NEVER Openweight Champion and Takeshita currently holds the AEW International Championship.

In other action, New Japan President, Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete against EVIL in a Lumberjack Death Match, Tetsuya Naito squares off against Hiromu Takahashi, and Mayu Iwatani will defend her IWGP Women's World Championship against AZM.

Here is everything you need to know about Wrestle Kingdom 19.

Match Card (Announced):

Zack Sabre Jr vs. Shota Umino - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji - IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL - Lumberjack Death Match

Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita - NEVER Openweight and AEW International Championship vs. Championship Match

DOUKI vs. El Desperado - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Mayu Iwatani vs. AZM - IWGP Women's Championship

Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Ren Narita vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Phantasmo - NJPW World TV Championship

Intergalactic Jet Setters vs. Ichiban Sweet Boys vs. Catch 2/2 vs. Bullet Club War Dogs - Tokyo Terror Ladder Match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

NJPW Ranbo - Winner earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

When is Wrestle Kingdom 19?

Date: January 4, 2024

How To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 19?

Time: 3:00 a.m. EST (2:00 a.m. CST)

Where can I stream Wrestle Kingdom 19?

Streaming: New Japan World and Triller TV PPV

