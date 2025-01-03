NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 Preview [1/4/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The biggest show on the NJPW calendar is this Saturday January 4, when the annual Wrestle Kingdom 19 event rolls into the historic Tokyo Dome in Japan.
The show is headlined by Zack Sabre Jr vs. Shota Umino for Sabre Jr's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Traditionally, the G1 Climax tournament winner challenges for the championship at Wrestle Kingdom, but this year ZSJ decided to cash-in his title opportunity at King of Pro-Wrestling on October 14. He was victorious over Tetsuya Naito to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, his first in New Japan.
As for Umino, the challenger, he earned his opportunity at the title by simply asking for it. After ZSJ defeated Shingo Takagi to retain his title at Power Struggle, Umino confronted him, asked for the title shot, and got it. This will be Umino's first Wrestle Kingdom main event.
Speaking of Takagi, he'll be facing Konosuke Takeshita at Wrestle Kingdom 19. The match will be title vs. title as Takagi is the NEVER Openweight Champion and Takeshita currently holds the AEW International Championship.
In other action, New Japan President, Hiroshi Tanahashi will compete against EVIL in a Lumberjack Death Match, Tetsuya Naito squares off against Hiromu Takahashi, and Mayu Iwatani will defend her IWGP Women's World Championship against AZM.
Here is everything you need to know about Wrestle Kingdom 19.
Match Card (Announced):
Zack Sabre Jr vs. Shota Umino - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
David Finlay vs. Yota Tsuji - IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL - Lumberjack Death Match
Shingo Takagi vs. Konosuke Takeshita - NEVER Openweight and AEW International Championship vs. Championship Match
DOUKI vs. El Desperado - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
Mayu Iwatani vs. AZM - IWGP Women's Championship
Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiromu Takahashi
Ren Narita vs. Jeff Cobb vs. Ryohei Oiwa vs. El Phantasmo - NJPW World TV Championship
Intergalactic Jet Setters vs. Ichiban Sweet Boys vs. Catch 2/2 vs. Bullet Club War Dogs - Tokyo Terror Ladder Match for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
NJPW Ranbo - Winner earns a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
When is Wrestle Kingdom 19?
Date: January 4, 2024
How To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 19?
Time: 3:00 a.m. EST (2:00 a.m. CST)
Where can I stream Wrestle Kingdom 19?
Streaming: New Japan World and Triller TV PPV
