Wrestling 101: The Ultimate Glossary of Professional Wrestling Terms

SI Wrestling Staff

Professional wrestling has its own unique language developed over decades. Whether you're new to the sport or you're just looking to find a quick answer, this glossary will will explain everything from "kayfabe" to "signature move." Here's you'll find a comprehensive guide to help you understand wrestling like a pro.

A

  • Angle: A storyline or ongoing plot between wrestlers.
  • A-Show: The primary, flagship wrestling show of a promotion.
  • Attitude Era: A period in WWE characterized by edgy content that started in the late 1990's.

B

  • Babyface (Face): A wrestler who is portrayed as a hero and fan favorite.
  • Backyard Wrestling: Wrestling typically performed by non-professionals (usually teengaers) in makeshift rings.
  • Blading: When a wrestler intentionally cuts oneself (usually on the forehead) to produce blood.
  • Botch: A mistake during a match, usually involving a missed move or a mistimed spot.
  • B-Show: Low to mid-level talent show of a promotion.
  • Bump: A fall or hit that a wrestler takes to sell an opponent’s move.
  • Busted Open: When a wrestler is bleeding.

C

  • Call: When a wrestler gives instructions to other wrestlers during a match.
  • Card: The lineup of matches scheduled for a particular show or event.
  • Cheap Heat/Pop: Earning crowd boos or cheers by making easy, often local insults or praise.
  • Cheap Shot: When a wrestler uses an unsportsmanlike ove to gain an unfair advantage.
  • Clean Finish: A match conclusion without any cheating or interference.
  • Closeline: A strike where a wrestler extends their arm and knocks down an opponent.
  • Cross-Promotion: A single event involving two or more promotions.

D

  • Dark Match: A match that happens before or after the televised portion of a wrestling event.
  • Dirt Sheets: Wrestling publications that report backstage information and rumors.
  • Draw: A wrestler who attracts crowds and money.
  • Dusty/Dirty Finish: A match finish where a false conclusion leads to a controversial or ambiguous result.

E

  • Enforcer: A wrestler used as muscle or backup for another wrestler or authority figure.

F

  • Face Turn: A storyline development in which a heel becomes a face.
  • Feud: A prolonged rivalry between two or more wrestlers, usually played out over multiple matches.
  • Finish: The planned conclusion of a match, typically a big move or pinfall.
  • Finisher: A move used to finish off an opposing wrestler.

G

  • Gimmick: The character or persona that a wrestler portrays.
  • Go Home: The signal given to wrestlers to finish the match and proceed to the planned finish.
  • Go Over: Beating another wrestler.

H

  • Hardcore Match: A match that allows the use of weapons and other objects and usually has fewer rules.
  • Heat: Negative crowd reactions, such as a boo, typically aimed at a heel. It can also refer to behind-the-scenes tension between wrestlers.
  • Heel: A villain or bad-guy character.
  • Hot Tag: When a face wrestler, after being beaten down, tags their partner to make a dramatic comeback.
  • House Show: An event that isn't televised.

I

  • Indy (Indies): A short term used to describe an independent promotion.
  • Interference: When someone not in the match gets involved, usually to influence the outcome.

J

  • Job: Losing a match, often in a way that makes the winner look stronger.
  • Jobber: A wrestler whose role is to lose in order to elevate other wrestlers.

K

  • Kayfabe: The illusion that wrestling’s storylines and events are real and not staged.

L

  • Legit: Something real or unscripted as opposed to part of the show.
  • Low Blow: A shot to the crotch.
  • Lucha Libre: A Mexican style of wrestling known for it's acrobatics and high-flying moves.
  • Lumberjack Match: A match where wrestlers surround the ring and throw competitors back in when they exit.

M

  • Main Eventer: A wrestler who is a top draw for a company and usually headlines events.
  • Mark: A fan who believes wrestling characters and events are real.
  • Mid-Carder: A wrestler who typically does not have main event status but is still featured prominently.
  • Monster Heel: A dominant and villainous wrestler.
  • Mouthpiece: A manager who speaks for a wrestler.

N

  • No-Sell: When a wrestler does not act hurt or affected by a move, either intentionally or by mistake.

O

  • Over: When a wrestler is popular with the crowd, whether as a face or heel.
  • Oversell: When a wrestler exaggerates the effects of a move.

P

  • Pop: A loud reaction from the crowd, typically for a face or a big move.
  • Promo: A speech or interview segment used to hype a match, feud, or character.

R

  • Ref Bump: When the referee is knocked out or incapacitated during a match, often leading to interference or cheating.
  • Rest Hold: A move, typically a submission hold, where the wrestlers can take a brief break during the match.
  • Ring General: A wrestler who is highly skilled at controlling the pacing and flow of a match.

S

  • Sell: The art of making a move look painful to the audience.
  • Shoot: When something real happens in wrestling, breaking the script.
  • Signature Move: A move closely associated with a wrestler, that may or may not be their finisher.
  • Spot: A pre-planned sequence of moves in a match.
  • Squash Match: A short match where one wrestler dominates the other to showcase their strength.
  • Stable (Faction): A group of wrestlers who align together.
  • Submission Match: A match that can only be won by forcing the opponent to submit.

T

  • Tag Team: A match where teams of two or more wrestlers compete, with only one wrestler from each team allowed in the ring at a time.
  • Turn: A shift in a wrestler’s alignment, such as turning from a heel to a face.
  • Tweener: A wrestler who is neither a full heel nor a full face.

W

  • Work: The scripted or planned aspects of wrestling.
  • Work-rate: A wrestler’s in-ring ability, typically referring to their speed, skill, and intensity.

