Wrestling 101: The Ultimate Glossary of Professional Wrestling Terms
Professional wrestling has its own unique language developed over decades. Whether you're new to the sport or you're just looking to find a quick answer, this glossary will will explain everything from "kayfabe" to "signature move." Here's you'll find a comprehensive guide to help you understand wrestling like a pro.
A
- Angle: A storyline or ongoing plot between wrestlers.
- A-Show: The primary, flagship wrestling show of a promotion.
- Attitude Era: A period in WWE characterized by edgy content that started in the late 1990's.
B
- Babyface (Face): A wrestler who is portrayed as a hero and fan favorite.
- Backyard Wrestling: Wrestling typically performed by non-professionals (usually teengaers) in makeshift rings.
- Blading: When a wrestler intentionally cuts oneself (usually on the forehead) to produce blood.
- Botch: A mistake during a match, usually involving a missed move or a mistimed spot.
- B-Show: Low to mid-level talent show of a promotion.
- Bump: A fall or hit that a wrestler takes to sell an opponent’s move.
- Busted Open: When a wrestler is bleeding.
C
- Call: When a wrestler gives instructions to other wrestlers during a match.
- Card: The lineup of matches scheduled for a particular show or event.
- Cheap Heat/Pop: Earning crowd boos or cheers by making easy, often local insults or praise.
- Cheap Shot: When a wrestler uses an unsportsmanlike ove to gain an unfair advantage.
- Clean Finish: A match conclusion without any cheating or interference.
- Closeline: A strike where a wrestler extends their arm and knocks down an opponent.
- Cross-Promotion: A single event involving two or more promotions.
D
- Dark Match: A match that happens before or after the televised portion of a wrestling event.
- Dirt Sheets: Wrestling publications that report backstage information and rumors.
- Draw: A wrestler who attracts crowds and money.
- Dusty/Dirty Finish: A match finish where a false conclusion leads to a controversial or ambiguous result.
E
- Enforcer: A wrestler used as muscle or backup for another wrestler or authority figure.
F
- Face Turn: A storyline development in which a heel becomes a face.
- Feud: A prolonged rivalry between two or more wrestlers, usually played out over multiple matches.
- Finish: The planned conclusion of a match, typically a big move or pinfall.
- Finisher: A move used to finish off an opposing wrestler.
G
- Gimmick: The character or persona that a wrestler portrays.
- Go Home: The signal given to wrestlers to finish the match and proceed to the planned finish.
- Go Over: Beating another wrestler.
H
- Hardcore Match: A match that allows the use of weapons and other objects and usually has fewer rules.
- Heat: Negative crowd reactions, such as a boo, typically aimed at a heel. It can also refer to behind-the-scenes tension between wrestlers.
- Heel: A villain or bad-guy character.
- Hot Tag: When a face wrestler, after being beaten down, tags their partner to make a dramatic comeback.
- House Show: An event that isn't televised.
I
- Indy (Indies): A short term used to describe an independent promotion.
- Interference: When someone not in the match gets involved, usually to influence the outcome.
J
- Job: Losing a match, often in a way that makes the winner look stronger.
- Jobber: A wrestler whose role is to lose in order to elevate other wrestlers.
K
- Kayfabe: The illusion that wrestling’s storylines and events are real and not staged.
L
- Legit: Something real or unscripted as opposed to part of the show.
- Low Blow: A shot to the crotch.
- Lucha Libre: A Mexican style of wrestling known for it's acrobatics and high-flying moves.
- Lumberjack Match: A match where wrestlers surround the ring and throw competitors back in when they exit.
M
- Main Eventer: A wrestler who is a top draw for a company and usually headlines events.
- Mark: A fan who believes wrestling characters and events are real.
- Mid-Carder: A wrestler who typically does not have main event status but is still featured prominently.
- Monster Heel: A dominant and villainous wrestler.
- Mouthpiece: A manager who speaks for a wrestler.
N
- No-Sell: When a wrestler does not act hurt or affected by a move, either intentionally or by mistake.
O
- Over: When a wrestler is popular with the crowd, whether as a face or heel.
- Oversell: When a wrestler exaggerates the effects of a move.
P
- Pop: A loud reaction from the crowd, typically for a face or a big move.
- Promo: A speech or interview segment used to hype a match, feud, or character.
R
- Ref Bump: When the referee is knocked out or incapacitated during a match, often leading to interference or cheating.
- Rest Hold: A move, typically a submission hold, where the wrestlers can take a brief break during the match.
- Ring General: A wrestler who is highly skilled at controlling the pacing and flow of a match.
S
- Sell: The art of making a move look painful to the audience.
- Shoot: When something real happens in wrestling, breaking the script.
- Signature Move: A move closely associated with a wrestler, that may or may not be their finisher.
- Spot: A pre-planned sequence of moves in a match.
- Squash Match: A short match where one wrestler dominates the other to showcase their strength.
- Stable (Faction): A group of wrestlers who align together.
- Submission Match: A match that can only be won by forcing the opponent to submit.
T
- Tag Team: A match where teams of two or more wrestlers compete, with only one wrestler from each team allowed in the ring at a time.
- Turn: A shift in a wrestler’s alignment, such as turning from a heel to a face.
- Tweener: A wrestler who is neither a full heel nor a full face.
W
- Work: The scripted or planned aspects of wrestling.
- Work-rate: A wrestler’s in-ring ability, typically referring to their speed, skill, and intensity.
