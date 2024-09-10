Could Randy Orton Become The Highest Paid WWE Wrestler With New Contract?
DISCLAIMER: The source credited in this article does not have a proven track record. Please take all information below with a grain of salt. We apologize if a previous version of this article published misleading or inaccurate information.
We know that Randy Orton is the youngest WWE Heavyweight Champion in the promotion's history. The Viper can now potentially boast another lofty achievement: the highest-paid WWE performer of all time.
Orton announced that he signed a new five-year deal during the Bash in Berlin PLE in August, and with the potential new agreement, he'd be set to become the first WWE performer to earn over $100 million in payroll.
The Legend Killer has been a WWE main event star for over two decades. His status as a top-five pro wrestling performer today is built on dedication to his craft and an unparalleled connection with fans young and old.
The Viper's new contract is rumored to include a $4 million guarantee per year until 2029. That, coupled with bonuses that will likely range upwards of $1 million per year, will push Orton over the epic $100 million mark. The reported details of the contract were discussed on a recent edition of the Dirty Sheets podcast, but take it with a grain of salt.
It's important to note that this record is simply for WWE payroll, and doesn't include things like sponsorship deals, merchandise sales, film roles, and other contractual caveats that The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena, among others, have enjoyed in the past.
For example, Cena and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are regarded as two of the biggest merchandise sellers of all time--it's possible their merchandise profits exceeded $100 million, respectively, throughout their legendary careers. But, in terms of just WWE paychecks, Orton will reportedly hold the crown by 2029.
And, honestly, who deserves it more than "Cowboy" Bob Orton's progeny? This man is a walking monument to everything great about professional wrestling.