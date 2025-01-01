Ronda Rousey Net Worth 2025
Whether you're a fan of professional wrestling or mixed martial arts, you all know the name of Ronda Rousey. An American professional wrestler, actress and former MMA fighter, Rousey has left her imprint on several industries.
Highly regarded as one of the most successful and decorated female MMA fighters of all time, Rousey seamlessly transitioned her success in the Octagon of the UFC into a high profile run in the world of pro wrestling with the WWE.
From becoming an Olympian to the end of her WWE run, the UFC Hall of Famer has garnered attention and profitable contracts. Here is Ronda Rousey's net worth for 2025.
Name
Ronda Jean Rousey
Estimated Net Worth (2024)
$14 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Acting, MMA, Endorsements
Salary
$1.5 Million annually (last WWE deal)
Sponsorships
Fanatics, Reebok, Monster headphones, Max-Effort Muscle
What is Ronda Rousey's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronda Rousey has a net worth valued at $14 million. Among the highest paid female athletes of all time, Rousey earned her status by becoming the first mainstream female MMA fighter.
Transitioning her success in MMA into a headlining run with WWE, Rousey has become one of the biggest female stars in both industries. She is currently retired after finishing up with WWE in 2023.
Ronda Rousey's Salary
As of 2024, Ronda Rousey is currently not signed to WWE or UFC. The former three-time WWE Women's Champion now takes time with her family to raise her two children.
During her time in the WWE, Rousey earned an annual salary of $1.5 million or an estimated $2.1 million with bonuses and endorsement deals connected to her contract with the company. Alongside Becky Lynch, Rousey was among the highest paid females in the entire promotion.
Debuting at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Rousey immediately took to pro wrestling like not many athletes have. Winning the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships on three occasions, the MMA legend completely cemented herself as a top star in WWE.
Over in the world of MMA, Rousey's most successful run took place in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, better known as UFC. The inaugural UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion made some of the biggest paydays ever seen for a female fighter.
Due to a class action lawsuit against the UFC in November 2023, some of Ronda's biggest payday earnings were revealed by Bloody Elbow.
$574,720 (vs. Liz Carmouche)
$1,817,907 (vs. Miesha Tate)
$870,969 (vs. Sara McMann)
$1,063,688 (vs. Alexis Davis)
$1,458,282 (vs. Cat Zingano)
$2,642,204 (vs. Bethe Correia)
$4,476,662 (vs. Holly Holm)
$4,879,766 (vs. Amanda Nunes)
Rousey made an estimated $14 million in prizes, PPV money, endorsements and media appearances during her time in UFC. Following her time in the promotion, she transitioned into the acting world, appearing in various films and shows such as "Entourage" and "Furious 7." She also hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016.
Ronda Rousey's Sponsorships And Endorsements
Over the course of her UFC career, Ronda Rousey was sponsored or endorsed by various companies and organizations earning millions in endoresement fees.
Companies such as Reebok, Monster headphones, Carl's Jr. and Metro PCS all endorsed Rousey during her time at the top of the mixed martial arts world. And many different organizations are still endorsing Rousey to this day long after her time in MMA has been over.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More