WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Return, Finn Balor's Big Push, SmackDown Run Time

Say your vitamins and eat your prayers, brother.

Dariel Figueroa

Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan / WWE.com

As always The Takedown On SI is not implying that all of the following are facts, but rather speculating on the latest gossip and rumors in the world of professional wrestling.

  • The Demon Prince, Finn Balor, has apparently established himself as a WWE locker room leader over the past year. In return, Balor may see a significant single's push in 2025 that kicks off when he challenges reigning WWE Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Dominik Mysterio stated in the past that Balor's guidance is a big reason for his rapid ascension up the WWE ranks.
  • "The plan is still to extend SmackDown to three hours this coming January," WrestleVotes stated this week. It remains to be seen if that extra hour will be added during the WWE Raw on Netflix kickoff week, or later in the month. WWE has yet to announce or confirm a third-hour extension of SmackDown.
  • WrestleVotes also reported that WWE is planning to have legends like Wendy Richter, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, and "Cowboy" Bob Orton appear at SNME. The four legends performed at the first SNME on May 10, 1985.
  • In an interview on The Hot Tag with Brady Broski, Ricochet made a bold claim by saying "I’m just saying, if there wasn’t Ricochet, there would not be AEW." Ricochet referred to his time on the indies and how he helped shape contemporary wrestling styles.
  • Taz is doing well rehabbing his new knee replacement. No timetable yet on when he'll return to the AEW broadcast booth. Get well soon, champ.

If you want to share any pro wrestling rumors with The Takedown, send them to Dariel Figueroa (@figgyflow) on X.

