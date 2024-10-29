Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals He Needs Major Surgery Immediately
There's a CM Punk video on YouTube where the Straight Edge Superstar tells a tale of asking "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to stun him after a match. It's a funny yarn, but Punk also breezes by a jarring detail: Austin gets around backstage in a golf cart due to his badly damaged knees.
Austin has had knee issues for decades. At the height of his popularity, part of his signature look included his sleek but gigantic, black knee braces. Years later, it's a miracle he was even able to perform in a WrestleMania 38 main event against Kevin Owens.
With WrestleMania 41 emanating from Nevada, Austin's current home state, it'd make perfect sense for the beer-guzzling badass to show up, stomp a few mud-holes, and walk them sumb*tches dry. His left knee may have different plans.
“[I suffered a torn ACL]... my junior year — my first year at North Texas State University there in Denton, Texas," Austin said on a recent episode of The Bobbycast.
“But, they can either repair it or not repair it. Based on the strength of my quads and my hamstrings, they didn’t repair that knee. So, anyway, subsequently, that’s what led to all my knee issues down the road and I’ve had ACL, PCL put in there from cadaver ligaments several years ago and you know, if I’m telling you like it is and I will, I need a new left knee here pretty quick.”- Stone Cold Steve Austin
It'd be great to see Stone Cold hand out some stunners, but it'd be better to see him do it with a new knee, if that's even possible. Now, feel free to insert your own joke referring to Austin's likeness to his Six Million Dollar Man namesake because we will not stoop to such clichés!
H/t: Post Wrestling
