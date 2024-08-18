Dan Hooker Upsets Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305
Dan Hooker put on the performance of his career at UFC 305, defeating Mateusz Gamrot by split decision in a tremendous bout that embodied his fighting spirit.
Gamrot imposed his will upon Hooker throughout most of the opening round, until a left hook from Hooker completely altered the direction of the fight. Hooker nearly finished Gamrot.
Hooker ate shots in the second and third, but that was his strategy–staying right in the pocket, not giving Gamrot any space to move. He fired up the crowd every time he landed on Gamrot, including his left to end the fight. Gamrot had success with takedowns, until Hooker used a guillotine to defend takedowns.
A key difference was Hooker’s pressure, which ultimately wore down Gamrot. This was an exceptional bout, one that highlights the depth of the lightweight division. A top-five ranking was on the line in this bout, and it now belongs to Hooker.
Hooker (24-12) has now won three in a row, and he ends a three-fight win streak for Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC). This victory opens up all sorts of possibilities for Hooker, who has re-emerged as a contender in the lightweight division.