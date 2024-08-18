Dricus du Plessis Forces Israel Adesanya to Submit at UFC 305
There is a new standard at 185 pounds.
Dricus du Plessis defended his UFC Middleweight Championship in the most pivotal fight of his life–and he came out on top, forcing Israel Adesanya to tap out for the first time in his storied career.
The UFC 305 main event was phenomenal. Adesanya, 35, looked better than he did in a subpar performance last fall against Sean Strickland, and depending on how the fifth played out, Adesanya may very well had won had this gone to the scorecard. Yet that was not an issue, as du Plessis (22-2) found a way to make Adesanya (24-4) submit.
The bout started with an excellent first round. Both fighters had their moments, with each landing some solid shots. Du Plessis’ aggressiveness was a difference-maker, but Adesanya did not miss when he attacked the body.
A level change led to a Du Plessis takedown in the opening moments of the second round. He got Adesanya’s back, but he could not get under the chin. Adesanya worked his way back to his feet, but du Plessis got the fight back on the ground with a second takedown and forced Adesanya to wrestle.
Heavy shots landed in the third, starting with a vicious elbow landed by Adesanya. Both landed significant uppercuts, but Adesanya had the volume. Adesanya continued to be accurate with his strikes in the fourth, especially with his body shots. But du Plessis continued to charge and land, hurting Adesanya on the feet. That swung the momentum, getting Adesanya back down on the ground–which allowed du Plessis to lock in the rear naked choke and force Adesanya to tap.
Only 30, du Plessis is now the undisputed face of the middleweight division. This win is not only a title defense, it is a victory that will forever shape his legacy. Adesanya confirmed after the fight that he is not retiring, and a rematch between the two in 2025 is a distinct possibility.