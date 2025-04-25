Update On Injured Former Tag Team Champion's Potential WWE Return
One injured WWE superstar may be close to an in-ring return.
Kairi Sane has been out of action for several months due to a torn ligament in her thumb, which led to her being removed from the Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament last December due to a backstage attack from Pure Fusion Collective.
Sane took to X recently to share a positive update on her recovery while thanking the doctor that performed her surgery.
“Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap,” Sane said. “Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before. I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.”
And now, it appears that Sane is about to be back on WWE television.
According to a report from PWInsider, Sane was backstage at WrestleMania last weekend in Las Vegas and is “expected to be back anytime.”
Sane last competed on the December 2 edition of Raw, where she and IYO SKY teamed up against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
She is a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with fellow Damage CTRL member Asuka.
Sane previously left WWE in December 2021 before returning at Crown Jewel in November 2023.
