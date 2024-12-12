Who Is John Cena's Wife? All About Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena is known for his legendary pro wrestling career that includes a record-tying 16 reigns as WWE World Champion as well as his impressive acting resume. However, not many fans know about the wrestler and actor's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.
The couple have been together after first meeting in 2019 and got married the following year in 2020. They later celebrated their second wedding in 2022. Here is everything you need to know about John Cena's other half, Shay Shariatzadeh.
She was Born in Iran and studied in Canada
Shariatzadeh was born in Iran on September 21, 1990. With a passion for engineering, she earned her bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of British Columbia from 2008 to 2013.
Shariatzadeh has worked as a Product and Program Manager for various companies including Sonatype, Motorola Solutions and Microsoft, per her LinkedIn profile.
How Shay Shariatzadeh Met John Cena
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh first met while he was filming the "Playing with Fire" movie in Vancouver. In February 2024, Cena discussed that night while speaking on The Howard Stern Show.
Recalling his visit to watch the New England Patriots play in Super Bowl LIII at a restaurant in Vancouver in February 2019, Cena said:
"So I got a picture with her, and then she brought by my wife-to-be over, we have our first fan photo, which we hang proudly where we hang our hats. It's awesome."
"I asked her for her number and she gave me her number, and I didn't wait like the two days [to reach out]. I left the restaurant and on my walk home I [texted], 'It was so nice to meet you, you're beautiful, I'd like to get to know you more if you have any free time coming up I'll make time for you.' She's like, 'You want to go out this weekend?' I said, 'Sure.' "
John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh's Wedding
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married on October 12, 2020 at an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida. Nearly two years later, the couple had a second wedding celebration in Vancouver, B.C., Canada in July 2022.
John Cena's Past Relationships
John Cena has had two notable romantic relationships prior to his connection with Shay Shariatzadeh. In 2009, Cena announced his engagement to Elizabeth Huberdeau. They got married on July 11, 2009. After nearly three years of marriage, the two filed for divorce on May 1, 2012 before finalizing in July of 2012.
Later that same year, Cena began dating fellow WWE superstar Nikki Bella. This high profile romance was documented on the "WWE Total Divas" reality series that aired on the E! Network from 2013 to 2019 and "Total Bellas" from 2016 to 2021.
The couple got engaged live on WWE TV at WrestleMania 33 after scoring a mixed tag team win over The Miz and Maryse. However, Cena and Bella ended their relationship one year later in April 2018. Cena's relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh was his first public one since breaking up with Nikki Bella.
How John Cena approaches his relationship with Shariatzadeh
Cena has admitted to learning from his past relationships and treating his wife Shariatzadeh differently. While speaking with the Armchair Expert podcast in April 2024, Cena explained why he goes to great lengths to keep his location private.
"I travel with my wife. We go everywhere together. I certainly value her safety and well-being. One of the promises I made to her on the altar was, 'I will never put you or I'll do my best to not put you in undue harm's way."
Shay Shariatzadeh supports Cena's career
While not being a celebrity like John Cena, Shay Shariatzadeh has embraced and supported the former 16-time WWE World Champion's busy acting career. Making their first public red carpet debut together at the October 2019 premiere of "Playing with Fire," the two grabbed the attention of the media and press in attendance.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight from the red carpet, Cena talked about how special it was to bring Shariatzadeh to the premiere after meeting her while filming.
"It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date. What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."
Since then, Shay has been by Cena's side for all of his big red carpet premieres. The couple always capture the eyes of the fans, attendees and press when they arrive.
