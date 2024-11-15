A Legendary WWE and WCW Champion Will Corner Mike Tyson During Jake Paul Fight
Ric Flair and Mike Tyson are chums, first meeting in the 80s when both men were world champions at the height of their fame and powers. In 2022, they went into business together, stamping their names on products from Tyson's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0.
For Tyson's upcoming fight against Jake Paul on November 15, the two will rejoin forces when Flair stands in Tyson's corner during the highly anticipated boxing match.
Early Friday morning, Flair posted a picture of the two legends on X, writing, "I’ll Be In Your Corner! We Will Party All Night Long To Celebrate When You Win! WOOOOO!"
Flair may believe his friend is going to win, but the odds are stacked against the Brooklyn-born boxer who held the undisputed World Heavyweight Championship from 1987 to 1990. Paul is 31 years younger than Tyson, has a six-inch reach advantage, and is three inches taller.
While Paul is younger and bigger, time is on Tyson's side.
"The Baddest Man on the Planet" has a professional record of 50 wins and six losses, with 44 of those wins coming by way of knockout. He's the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBA, WBC, and IBF championships at the same time. In addition to multiple title reigns, Tyson was Ring magazine's "Prospect of the Year" in 1985, "Fighter of the Year" in 1986 and 1988, and widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time.
Tyson is also a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, having accepted the honor in 2012.
Tyson vs Paul will stream live on Netflix on November 15 at 8 PM ET.
