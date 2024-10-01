Booker T Addresses Swerve Strickland's Race Comments About WWE
On Monday, WWE legend Booker T appeared on the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast where he discussed a number of topics, including WWE Bad Blood predictions, NXT's CW debut, Sherri Martel's legacy, and more.
During the episode, a user named "Jack Frost" posed a question via YouTube's 'Super Thanks' feature, asking "What are your thoughts on Swerve claiming WWE doesn't treat black wrestlers fair. Seems he only cares about being black when it benefits him."
Booker responded by pointing out some examples of current black WWE superstars and the success they've achieved.
Look at the black talent in WWE right now, like Bianca Belair, Oba Femi, you know, uh, The New Day. The New Day have won more Tag Team Championships than anybody. Bianca Belair she's headlined at WrestleMania. Oba Femi's a young guy, uh, out of college that's doing big things in NXT. I'm just trying to figure out what's he's talking about.
He then questions if it's a personal grudge Swerve is holding on to.
So I'm just trying to figure out if it's something that's happened to him personally... as far as him not getting the push that he wanted in WWE, he felt like perhaps he should have been a bigger star in WWE...and the thing is too that sometimes things don't work out.
Finally, he adds additional context through his own experience, having been with WWE for 20 years.
I hate that we're still talking about this race thing as far as, you know, what WWE is doing with black folks. And I say that with all sincerity because I'm black and I've been working for the company for a long time and I know how I've been treated for the last 20 years.
