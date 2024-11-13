Booker T Reacts To Darby Allin's Hot Take On WWE's 'Superstar' Label
Last week, Darby Allin appeared on AEW's 'Meal & A Match' program, where he threw shade at WWE for referring to its wrestlers as Superstars.
Allin's point was that WWE's use of the term was snobbish and could potentially dissuade young fans from chasing their pro wrestling dreams.
That’s why with wrestling, I think being a spokesperson for the younger kids, they can see me and relate. I’m not just coming into AEW and being like, ‘Yo, everything’s perfect, I’m a superstar.’ Superstar is just such a stupid term. We’re like, ‘You’re down here, we’re up here, we’re superstars. I’m one of you who just made it, you know what I mean, and you can make it too.- Darby Allin
MORE: Darby Allin Throws Shade At WWE During AEW 'Meal & A Match'
Now, WWE NXT commentator Booker T has responded, offering a different perspective on the use of the term.
It's just like Darby Allin, he made a statement about the WWE Superstar brand, as far as being called a WWE Superstar and that's a dumb thing... I think the Superstar tag for me, if I'm a young kid and I love wrestling and I hear the WWE Superstars are coming to town, damn it I'm going to want to be there alright. That's called branding.
The term "Superstar" originates from the Vince McMahon era, and was part his vision to rebrand WWE as a mainstream entertainment company. McMahon’s goal was to elevate wrestlers to the status of Hollywood celebrities.
Watch Darby Allin's full interview on 'Meal & A Match' here.
