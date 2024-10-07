Darby Allin Attends Children's Birthday Party, Teaches Them The Coffin Drop [VIDEO]
Just Darby Allin doing Darby Allin things.
On Sunday evening, Darby Allin posted pictures and videos to social media saying he "pulled up to a random birthday party."
In the posts, Allin shares pictures posing with the young fans as well as video of him jumping off a ledge onto a large inflatable bag, teaching all the kids how to perform the coffin drop.
pulled up at a random birthday party and taught everyone the coffin drop lol little homie in background mid coffin drop
Video of Allin at the birthday party.
X user @seaon200418 thanks Allin for showing up, writing.
@DarbyAllin thank you so much for going out of your way to make my son's birthday memorable. I'm sorry he was so quiet and shy. Thanks again #GOAT
Allin is to battle Brody King at AEW's WrestleDream 2024 event on October 12 in Tacoma, Washington.
AEW WrestleDream Match Card
AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Britt Baker or Willow Nightingale
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party
AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita
TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata
ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho
Darby Allin vs. Brody King
