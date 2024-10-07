Wrestling On FanNation

Darby Allin Attends Children's Birthday Party, Teaches Them The Coffin Drop [VIDEO]

Ricky Havlick-All Elite Wrestling

Just Darby Allin doing Darby Allin things.

On Sunday evening, Darby Allin posted pictures and videos to social media saying he "pulled up to a random birthday party."

In the posts, Allin shares pictures posing with the young fans as well as video of him jumping off a ledge onto a large inflatable bag, teaching all the kids how to perform the coffin drop.

pulled up at a random birthday party and taught everyone the coffin drop lol little homie in background mid coffin drop

Video of Allin at the birthday party.

X user @seaon200418 thanks Allin for showing up, writing.

@DarbyAllin thank you so much for going out of your way to make my son's birthday memorable. I'm sorry he was so quiet and shy. Thanks again #GOAT

Allin is to battle Brody King at AEW's WrestleDream 2024 event on October 12 in Tacoma, Washington.

AEW WrestleDream Match Card

AEW World Championship: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Britt Baker or Willow Nightingale

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

