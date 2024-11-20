Jon Moxley Reveals Bryan Danielson Was Suffering In The Lead Up To WrestleMania 30
Jon Moxley gave some in-depth insight into the state of Bryan Danielson during his historic run to the main event of WrestleMania 30.
In an interview with TV Insider, Moxley revealed that Danielson was physically in poor shape during the lead-up to his main event moment at the biggest WWE show of the year, but that he didn't show it.
"I don’t think people understand how much he has gone through physically," Moxley said of Danielson. I remember the run-up to the WrestleMania he headlined. I was with him pretty much every night, and he was banged up. He was getting through it to get there. A lot of people don’t understand the actual physical toll this could take on your body. I don’t think people knew how much he was suffering. You would never know it by looking at him. I was there and saw and understood what he went through."
Danielson wrestled two times at WrestleMania 30. He opened the show in a match against Triple H. Danielson won that match, which opened up a slot for him in the championship match main event. In that match, Danielson defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
Danielson last wrestled at AEW WrestleDream against Moxley. Moxley beat him in that show to end his world championship run. Danielson reportedly is finished as a full-time wrestler and is currently recovering from various injuries.
Those injuries may still need surgery to fully heal properly.
This Saturday night at AEW Full Gear 202, Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Orange Cassidy.
