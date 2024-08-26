Wrestling On FanNation

Ringside Rumors: Bryan Danielson Plans, Sami Zayn Injuries, Daniel Garcia Contract

Let's go ALL IN with the latest rumors.

Dariel Figueroa

8/25/24 AEW ALL IN - London, England (Lee South)
These are just rumors and nothing more. The Takedown is not implying that the following are facts, but rather speculation on the latest rumors in the world of professional wrestling.

Bryan Danielson Update

Bryan Danielson walked away from his AEW World Championship match with Swerve Strickland at All In last night the victor. The American Dragon's career will continue, but the remaining dates on his final year of full-time competition remain in question.

Per Fightful Select, Danielson is currently working without a contract, and is banged up enough that AEW may be throwing an audible for his last few matches this year. While his All In win was allegedly planned since April, Danielson's neck is problematic, so he may work fewer dates before dropping the strap.

MORE: AEW All In 2024: Bryan Danielson Wins AEW Heavyweight Championship In An Instant Classic

Danielson supposedly campaigned to stay away from AEW title-holder status during his tenure in the company, but sources say Tony Khan convinced him to take the W and provide the big end-of-show moment that All In needed.

Christian Cage and Darby Allin have each secured world title shots, so it wouldn't be surprising if one of them were the man chosen to dethrone Danielson.

Daniel Garcia Contract Status

Daniel Garcia has been out of action since being betrayed by his buddy, MJF, after Garcia's International Title bout against Will Ospreay on a July 3 Dynamite.

Garcia showed up in a mask at All In last night to interfere in Ospreay and MJF's title tilt, blasting MJF from the ring apron in rout to Ospreay winning back the strap.

At the post-show presser, Tony Khan described Garcia as "somebody beloved by the fans and backstage."

Concerning Garcia's contract status, Khan said, "We love having Daniel here, so without saying exactly what’s going on, it’s a good sign that he was here, I think, and really great to have him come and take that next step tonight."

Garcia's AEW contract is reportedly up in October has yet to re-sign.

Time Off For Sami Zayn?

Sami Zayn has a decorated career that's spanned 20 years, multiple championships, and unforgettable moments, but with that comes the standard bodily wear and tear.

Zayn and fellow WWE superstar Ivar visited Rejuvstem in Cancun, Mexico last week to receive stem cell therapy to help with those nagging issues. The stem cell therapy center is the same one that Rey Mysterio visited earlier this summer.

MORE: Bron Breakker Wins Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam

Zayn hasn't wrestled since dropping the IC Title to Bron Breakker at Summerslam. No official word yet on how long he'll be out of action.

Ronda Rousey Not 'Neurologically Fit' To Compete

While she's open to returning to WWE, Ronda Rousey revealed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that she's no longer "neurologically fit to compete" in MMA.

In the interview, Rousey says her struggles with concussions began in judo long before she delved into a cagefighting career.

“When I got into MMA, I had already had dozens of concussions that I trained through,” Rousey said.

It remains to be seen if her previous concussions will affect her ability to return to pro wrestling should she decide to pull the trigger on a comeback.

If you have any pro wrestling rumors you'd like to share with us, send them to Dariel Figueroa: @figgyflow on X.

Published
