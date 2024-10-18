Wrestling News Round-Up [10/17/24]: Trump To Visit Undertaker, CM Punk Lands New Role & More
The Takedown has you covered for a full round-up of the day's top news stories from WWE, AEW, TNA, and more.
Today's News Round-Up: Tuesday October 16, 2024
- CM Punk is getting back into acting with a role in the upcoming indie horror Night Patrol, directed by Ryan Prows and produced by David S. Goyer (Blade 2). The film wrapped principal photography this week with cast members including Freddie Gibbs, YG, Flying Lotus, and Justin Long. Punk is playing a big bad in the movie which will see a 2025 release.
- Politico reported that Donald Trump may be appearing on The Undertaker's podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, sometime this week, although an exact date hasn't been targeted. Presidential nominee Trump appeared on former United States Champion Logan Paul's podcast earlier this year.
- Bret Hart visited The Wrestling Classic for an interview where he described Rey Mysterio Jr. as "right up there as the best there is, best there was, best there ever will be." That's high praise, especially from The Hitman, one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time who's, let's say, rather efficient with his commendations. In the same interview, Hart also spoke about his appearance on an episode of The Simpsons.
- Rob Van Dam and partner Katie Forbes are launching Only Wrestlers, a subscription content platform for wrestlers to connect with fans that includes unprecedented access. “It’s an ecosystem designed to empower wrestlers and fans alike,” Forbes told Fightful.
- A slim, trim, Dave Bautista had a video package played during the most recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. In it, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champ attacked Trump's masculinity and more while MMA training in a ring.
- TNA's KC Navarro and former WWE Champion Raj Dhesi were gracious enough to chat with The Takedown this week. Navarro is only 24, and shaping up to be a big-time player in any promotion lucky enough to have him. Dhesi, who briefly sat atop the WWE mountain, is a reservoir of insight into the business then compared to now. Both interviews are really good!
- Kurt Angle paid tribute to fallen One Direction singer Liam Payne, who tragically died this week after falling from a balcony in Argentina. Payne, a wrestling fan, donned a lucha libre costume and wrestled Angle to promote One Direction's Midnight Memories album back in 2013. In the clip below, Payne pulls off an impressive hurricanrana and sit-out facebuster. Condolences to
Payne's family and friends as they go through this difficult time.
