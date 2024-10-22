Wrestling On FanNation

Current WWE Announcer, Commentary, And Broadcast Teams for Raw, SmackDown & NXT

SI Wrestling Staff

WWE.com

WWE’s commentary and broadcast teams play a crucial role for fans, providing insight, storytelling, and energy to every match.

Whether it’s the fast-paced action on Monday Night Raw, the high-stakes drama on Friday Night SmackDown, or the rising stars showcased on NXT, the announcers and commentary teams bring the stories of WWE to life.

Here, we take a closer look at the current WWE announcers, commentary, and broadcast teams for all three shows.

  1. WWE RAW
  2. WWE SmackDown
  3. WWE NXT

WWE RAW

Commentary: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barret

Interviewers: Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley

Announcer: Lilian Garcia

WWE SmackDown

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Interviewers: Byron Saxton

Announcer: Alicia Taylor

WWE NXT

Commentary: Booker T, Vic Joseph

Interviewers: Sarah Schreiber, Kelly Kincaid

Announcer: Mike Rome

