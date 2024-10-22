Current WWE Announcer, Commentary, And Broadcast Teams for Raw, SmackDown & NXT
WWE’s commentary and broadcast teams play a crucial role for fans, providing insight, storytelling, and energy to every match.
Whether it’s the fast-paced action on Monday Night Raw, the high-stakes drama on Friday Night SmackDown, or the rising stars showcased on NXT, the announcers and commentary teams bring the stories of WWE to life.
Here, we take a closer look at the current WWE announcers, commentary, and broadcast teams for all three shows.
WWE RAW
Commentary: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barret
Interviewers: Jackie Redmond, Cathy Kelley
Announcer: Lilian Garcia
WWE SmackDown
Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves
Interviewers: Byron Saxton
Announcer: Alicia Taylor
WWE NXT
Commentary: Booker T, Vic Joseph
Interviewers: Sarah Schreiber, Kelly Kincaid
Announcer: Mike Rome
Recommended
Current WWE Roster: RAW, Smackdown, NXT, Free Agents
WWE Ratings: Complete Raw, Smackdown, NXT TV Ratings & Viewers