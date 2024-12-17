Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025

Here you'll find a list of all WWE superstars released in since 2024.

WWE releases talent throughout the year for a variety of reasons, whether it be changes in creative direction or creative differences, budget cuts, or even talent not living up to expectations. And while fans and the media typically have strong reactions, especially when long-tenured or fan favorite wrestlers are released, it's simply a part of the pro wrestling business.

Here are all the wrestlers WWE has released so far in 2024.

All 2024 Releases

November 6, 2024: Nunzio

November 1, 2024: Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell

October 1, 2024: Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel

September 24, 2024: Rosemary

September 17, 2024: Hammerstone

September 2, 2024: Odyssey Jones

August 16, 2024: MVP, Tamina, Bobby Lashley (contract expired_

July 9, 2024: Damon Kemp

June 27, 2024: Ricochet

June 1, 2024: Dominik Dijakovic, Becky Lynch (contract expirated)

May 5, 2024: Jerry Lawler

May 4, 2024: Gable Steveson

May 3, 2024: Drew Gulak, Boa, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Trey Bearhill, Valentina Feroz, Keyshawn Leflore, Emma Diaz, Kiyah Saint, Vlad Pablenko, Darrel Mason

May 1, 2024: Scrypts

April 25, 2025: Guru Raaj

April 23, 2024: Yulisa Leon, Von Wagner

April 22, 2024: Cameron Grimes

April 20, 2024: Van Wagner

April 19, 2024: Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, Veer

February 8, 2024: Amari Miller

