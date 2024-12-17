WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025
Here you'll find a list of all WWE superstars released in since 2024.
WWE releases talent throughout the year for a variety of reasons, whether it be changes in creative direction or creative differences, budget cuts, or even talent not living up to expectations. And while fans and the media typically have strong reactions, especially when long-tenured or fan favorite wrestlers are released, it's simply a part of the pro wrestling business.
Here are all the wrestlers WWE has released so far in 2024.
All 2024 Releases
November 6, 2024: Nunzio
November 1, 2024: Baron Corbin, Tegan Nox, Indi Hartwell
October 1, 2024: Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel
September 24, 2024: Rosemary
September 17, 2024: Hammerstone
September 2, 2024: Odyssey Jones
August 16, 2024: MVP, Tamina, Bobby Lashley (contract expired_
July 9, 2024: Damon Kemp
June 27, 2024: Ricochet
June 1, 2024: Dominik Dijakovic, Becky Lynch (contract expirated)
May 5, 2024: Jerry Lawler
May 4, 2024: Gable Steveson
May 3, 2024: Drew Gulak, Boa, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Trey Bearhill, Valentina Feroz, Keyshawn Leflore, Emma Diaz, Kiyah Saint, Vlad Pablenko, Darrel Mason
May 1, 2024: Scrypts
April 25, 2025: Guru Raaj
April 23, 2024: Yulisa Leon, Von Wagner
April 22, 2024: Cameron Grimes
April 20, 2024: Van Wagner
April 19, 2024: Jinder Mahal, Sanga, Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, Veer
February 8, 2024: Amari Miller
