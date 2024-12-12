WWE Schedule: Live Televised Events For Raw, Smackdown & NXT
Here's WWE's schedule of upcoming live televised events. If you're looking for a schedule of WWE's Pay-Per-View/Premium Live Events, you can find that here.
December 13, 2024: SmackDown - XL Center (Hartford, CT)
December 14, 2024: Saturday Night's Main Event - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Long Island, NY)
December16, 2024: Raw - TD Garden (Boston, MA)
December 27, 2024: SmackDown - Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL)
December 30, 2024: Raw - Toyota Center Houston (Houston, TX)
January 3, 2025: SmackDown - Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)
January 6, 2025: Raw Premier on Netflix - Intuit Dome (Los Angeles, CA)
January 10, 2025: SmackDown - Moda Center (Portland, OR)
January 13, 2025: Raw - Sap Center (San Jose, CA)
January 17, 2025: SmackDown - Pechanga Arena (San Diego, CA)
January 20, 2025: Raw - American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)
January 24, 2025: SmackDown - Moody Center (Austin, TX)
January 25, 2025: Saturday Night's Main Event - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)
January 27, 2025: Raw - State Farm Arena (Atlanta, GA)
January 31, 2025: SmackDown - Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
February 3, 2025: Raw - ROcket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland, OH)
February 7, 2025: SmackDown - FedexForum (Memphis, TN)
February 10, 2025: Raw - Bridgestone Arena (Nashiv
February 17, 2025: Raw - Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)
Februrary 21, 2025: SmackDown - Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA)
March 14, 2025: Smackdown - Olimpic Arena (Barcelona, Spain)
March 17, 2025: Raw - Forest National (Brussels, Belgium)
March 21, 2025: SmackDown - Unipol Arena (Bologna, Italy)
March 24, 2025: Raw - OVO Hydro (Glasgow, Scotland)
March 28, 2025: SmackDown - The O2 (London, UK)
March 21, 2025: Raw - The O2 (London, UK)
April 7, 2025: Raw - Target Center (Minneapolis, MN)
