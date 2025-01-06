2026 WWE Royal Rumble Officially Heading to Saudi Arabia
TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, announced Monday afternoon that the 39th annual Royal Rumble will be held in January 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It's the first time that the Royal Rumble will be hosted outside of North America in the marquee event's nearly four decade long history.
Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, expressed his excitement as part of the statement released by WWE, “Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Royal Rumble for the first time outside North America reflects the General Entertainment Authority’s ongoing commitment to bringing the world’s largest and most important entertainment events to the Kingdom. Through this partnership with WWE, we aim to enhance the entertainment sector and deliver a transformative experience that attracts a wide audience.”
MORE: Exclusive First Look: Cold Open For Tonight's WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
The announcement of the Royal Rumble being held in Riyadh in 2026 marks a continued expansion of the partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has already included a number of record-breaking events including Crown Jewel, Elimination Chamber, King & Queen of the Ring, Night of Champions, SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.
“WWE is a global enterprise and it only made sense to expand our relationship with the Kingdom by bringing one of our biggest annual events to Riyadh in January of 2026,” said WWE President Nick Khan.
The 38th annual Royal Rumble is just weeks away from taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
