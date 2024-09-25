Alexa Bliss Teases WWE Return On Instagram
Alexa Bliss has given WWE fans something other than the new Vince McMahon Netflix docuseries to talk about this fine Wednesday afternoon.
The 5-Time WWE Women's Champion dropped an Instagram post that indicates someone in particular, or potentially lots of people, are about to see her real soon.
This by no means guarantees that an Alexa Bliss return to WWE programming is imminent, and PWInsider is reporting that it's likely going to be a little while longer before she's making any onscreen appearances.
Sources within the company are telling PWInsider that they do not expect Little Miss Bliss back on television until late 2024 or early 2025. 'After the holiday season' were the exact words used, noting that the current regime makes a point of attempting to maximize everything they do creatively. Hence there would be no need to rush Alexa back.
Some eagle-eyed fans did spot a potential Alexa Bliss Easter Egg this past Monday on Raw, as a figure that looked similar to her old plush doll Lilly appeared in the background of a Judgment Day segment.
It has not been 100% confirmed that it was Lilly behind Liv Morgan and Carlito, but this could be a sign that more teases are on the horizon. Especially if the plan is for Bliss to dive into the twisted world of the Wyatt Sicks, given her history and connection to the late Bray Wyatt.
Alexa Bliss has been on leave from WWE since the 2023 Royal Rumble, when shortly afterward she became pregnant with her first child. She has reportedly been in the ring preparing for a comeback, but it remains to be seen when exactly she'll be back wrestling once again.
