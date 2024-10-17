Bret Hart Calls WWE Raw Star 'The Best There Is, Was, And Ever Will Be'
Bret "Hitman" Hart is not known for regulating his takes. He's just as efficient with his comments as he was with The Sharpshooter. Nor is Hart likely to lavish praise on anyone who doesn't deserve it. So, when The Hitman called Rey Mysterio "the best there is, best there was, best there ever will be," you can believe he means it.
MORE: WATCH: Rey Mysterio Gifts Dana White Custom Noche UFC Mask
Hart was interviewed on The Wrestling Classic recently and had hot takes on Goldberg (of course), CM Punk, and The Simpsons, to name a few. One stand-out assessment came when Hart was asked who his dream opponent would be.
“If I could pick one guy it would be Rey Mysterio. I always forget Rey Mysterio, but I think Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Like, he’s right up there as the best there is, best there was, best there ever will be. He’s really good. He is really special. Nobody can do what Rey Mysterio does.”- Bret Hart
Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, if not the greatest. Performing in the ring since a teenager and soon to hit fifty years young, Mysterio crafted a résumé like no other wrestler in the world. He exploded onto the scene during a big-man era and still made a notable impact on fans and performers alike.
It's no wonder that his progeny, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, has risen up the WWE ranks as quickly as he has--His pedigree is superhuman.
Recommended
Bret Hart Reveals Truth About Vince McMahon Punch After Montreal Screwjob
X Reacts To Gunther Telling Bret Hart His Favorite Wrestler Is Goldberg